Catfish tournament returns to Rock Falls

by Associated Press

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Organizers of a fishing tournament in Rock Falls hope the second year of the event will draw visitors to the northern Illinois city on the Rock River.

The Dixon Telegraph reports that the Bass Pro Shops Big Cat Quest tournament will be held June 24-25. The event is a Midwest qualifier for the national championship in Richmond, Va. The tournament is open to professionals and amateurs.

The Rock Falls City Council unanimously approved the agreement for the event, including the contribution of $10,000 for prizes.

Ken Freeman is the promoter of the Big Cat Quest circuit. He says Rock Falls had a good first year, drawing 105 competitors divided among 47 teams.