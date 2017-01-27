Albany issues warning on coyotes after several sightings

by Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s capital city is warning residents to keep a look out for coyotes after several sightings were recently reported in Albany’s Normans Kill section and surrounding neighborhoods.

The Department of General Services on Wednesday posted signs throughout the Capital Hills Golf Course and Normans Kill Farm to warn people to stay away from the potentially dangerous wild animals.

City officials say dog owners in the area should be mindful of coyotes when walking their pets or letting them out in their yards.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says no attacks have been reported. State officials say coyotes have been in Albany for more than 25 years and are normally not a risk.

Anyone who sees coyotes exhibiting “bold” behavior is urged to contact the state Department of Environmental Conservation.