New York Outdoor News Calendar — Jan. 27, 2017

by Site Staff

Season Dates

Jan. 29: Duck and brant seasons close (Long Island)

Jan. 31: Suffolk County (WMU 1C) special firearms deer season opens (permit required)

Jan. 31: Suffolk County (WMU 1C) regular/bowhunting-only deer season closes

Jan. 31: Varying hare season closes (portions of state)

Feb. 1: Canada goose season closes (Eastern Long Island)

Feb. 8: Canada goose season closes (Central Long Island)

Feb. 15: Bobcat hunting season closes (portions of state)

Feb. 15: Weasel, opossum, skunk, raccoon and fox hunting seasons close (statewide, except Long Island)

Feb. 15: Weasel, opossum, skunk, raccoon, coyote and fox trapping seasons close (statewide, except Long Island)

Feb. 15: Mink and muskrat trapping seasons close (portions of Southern Zone)

Feb. 15: Beaver trapping season closes (portions of Southern Zone)

Feb. 15: Bobcat trapping season closes (portions of state)

Feb. 18-19: New York Free Fishing Weekend

Feb. 25: Weasel, opossum, skunk, raccoon and fox hunting seasons close (Long Island)

Feb. 25: Weasel, opossum, skunk, raccoon, coyote and fox trapping seasons close (Long Island)

Feb. 25: Mink and muskrat trapping seasons close (Long Island)

Feb. 27: Canada goose season closes (Western Long Island)

Feb. 28: Cottontail rabbit season closes (portions of state)

Feb. 28: Varying hare season closes (portions of Southern Zone)

Feb. 28: Squirrel season closes

Feb. 28: Pheasant season closes (portions of state)

Feb. 28: Ruffed grouse season closes

Feb. 28: Bobwhite quail season closes (Orange and Putnam counties)

Feb. 28: River otter trapping season closes (portions of southeastern New York)

March 4: Canada goose season reopens (South Zone)

March 10: Snow goose season closes (Long Island)

March 10: Canada goose season closes (South Zone)

March 15: Alewife and blueback herring season opens (north of George Washington Bridge)

March 15: Walleye, northern pike, pickerel, tiger muskellunge seasons end (statewide, general regulations)

March 15: Beaver trapping season closes (portions of state)

Shows

Jan. 27-29: New York Sportsman’s Expo, State Fairgrounds, Syracuse. For more info go to www.newyorksportsmansexpo.com.

Jan. 27-29: Fly Fishing Show, Garden State Convention Center, Somerset, N.J. For more info go to flyfishingshow.com.

Jan. 27-29: Bark at the Moon Coyote Club, New York State Predator Hunt & Expo, Carey Lake Party House, Walworth. For info call Andrew Lewand, 585-223-5324.

Jan. 29: Northeastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, Babylon, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call Carly at 631-278-9113.

Feb. 4: Central New York Sportsman Show, Kallet Civic Center, Oneida. For more info go to www.holycrossacademy.com.

Feb. 4-5: S-VE Sportsman Show, Spencer-Van Etten High School.

Feb. 5: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, 10708 Alexander Road, Alexander, Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, 9-3. For more info go online to www.nfgshows.com.

Feb. 5: Midstate Arms Collectors Sidney Gun Show, Elks Club, 104 River St., Sidney, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Sandy Ackerman at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Feb. 11-12: Adirondacks Outdoorsman Show, Moose Club, Johnstown. For more info go to www.adkshow.com.

Feb. 11-12: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, 11177 Main St, Clarence, Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, 9-3. For more info go online to www.nfgshows.com.

Feb. 18-19: Sportsman’s Show, Seneca Allegany Casino & Hotel, Salamanca. For more info call 716-569-6810.

Feb. 25-26: Long Island Antique Historical Arms Society Antique Gun Show, Freeport Recreation Center, Freeport, Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, 9-2 Sunday. For more info go online to www.liahas.org or call Dave Gruner at 631-722-3248.

Feb. 25-26: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, Medina, Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, 9-3. For more info go online to www.nfgshows.com.

March 2-5: World Fishing & Outdoor Exposition, Rockland Community College, Suffern. For more info go online to www.sportshows.com/suffern/.

March 4-5: Twin Tiers Outdoor Expo, First Arena, Elmira. For more information go online to www.twintiersoutdoorexpo.com.

March 5: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun Show, Holiday Inn, Route 23, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Sandy Ackerman at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

March 9-12: Western New York Sport and Travel Expo, Erie County Fairgrounds, Hamburg. For more info go online to www.eriepromotions.com.

March 10-12: Great Outdoor Family Expo, New York State Office Building, Watertown. For more info: www.greatoutdoorexpo.com.

March 11: Eastern Lake Ontario Salmon & Trout Association Nautical & Fishing Tackle Sale. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Brewerton Fire House. For more info call Bill Pingel, 315-515-8278.

March 24-26: Big East Camping and Outdoor Sports Show, Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona. For more information go online to kesslerpromotions.com.

April 22-23: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds Expo Center, Syracuse, Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 9-3. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.)

April 23: Northeastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, Babylon, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call Carly at 631-278-9113.

May 6-7: Alabama Hunt Club, Batavia Gun & Sportsman Shows, Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 9-3, Falleti Ice Arena. For more info call Jim Penland, 716-434-6535.

Aug. 13: Midstate Arms Collectors Unadilla Gun Show & Flea Market, Unadilla Rod and Gun Club, Butternut, Road, Unadilla, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Sandy Ackerman at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Sept. 16-17: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds Expo Center, Syracuse, Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 9-3. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.)

Oct. 8, 2017: Midstate Arms Collectors Lisle Gun Show, Lisle Fire Co., Route 79 North, Lisle, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Sandy Ackerman at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Oct. 29: Northeastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, Babylon, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call Carly at 631-278-9113.

Nov. 5: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun Show, Holiday Inn, Route 23, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Sandy Ackerman at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Banquets/Fundraisers

Jan. 28: Central New York Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn, Syracuse, Liverpool. For more info call John Hunter, 989-619-3481.

Feb. 11: Pinnacle S3DA Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Pinnacle Athletic Campus, Victor. For more info call 585-433-2930.

Feb. 11: Leatherstocking Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, Oneonta. For more info call Ronald Moxley, 607-432-5243.

March 4: Broome County Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4 p.m., Double Tree by Hilton, Binghamton. For more info call Adam Hall, 607-279-0227.

March 4: Freeport Tuna Club Wild Game Dinner 2017, Cure of Ars Auditorium, Merrick. For more info call Bob at 516-679-9200, Ray at 917-862-4321 or Joe at 516-317-7855.

March 4: Wyoming, Genesee County Pheasants Forever Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Alexander Fire Hall. For more info call Tom Kelsey, 585-591-0609.

March 4: RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Rugundy Basin Inn, Pittsford. For more info call Peter Castronovo, 585-889-8599.

March 11: Western New York Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., Carousel Banquet Facility, Hamburg Fairgrounds. For more info call John Hunter, 607-426-8292.

March 11: Catherine Creek Trout Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., Horseheads Elks Club, Horseheads. For more info call Jim Palmer, 607-425-6136.

March 11: Calvary Baptist Church Sportsmen Dinner, Loch Sheldrake Fire Hall. For more info call Carl Caskey, 845-985-7410.

March 25: Tobehanna Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Community Center, Watkins Glen. For more info call Mike VanZile, 315-679-6336.

April 1: Lake Ontario Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4:30 p.m., VFW Post 6778, Palmyra. For more info call Jim Cavallaro, 315-573-3330.

April 7: Orleans County NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Carlton F.D. Rec Hall. For more info call Bob St. John, 585-682-4495.

April 22: Cortland County WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Elks Lodge #748, Cortland. For more info call John Hunter, 607-426-8292.

April 29: Stonybrook Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4 p.m., Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, Dansville. For more info call Shannon Griese, 585-739-1779.

Education/Seminars

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to:

http://www.register-ed.com/programs/new_york

* * *

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., 1st & 3rd Tuesday. For more info call Matthew Musto, 518-456-6383.

* * *

Jan. 14-April 18 (Saturdays): Fly tying class, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Chittenango, Saturdays from noon-3 p.m. For more info call Lee Polikoff at 315-382-4820 or Shaun LaVancher at 315-436-9432 or go online to www.tu680.org.

April 8: Fly Fishing Academy offered by the International Federation of Fly Fishers, Campbell, N.Y., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. One-day comprehensive introduction to fly-casting and fly-fishing, for ages 11-adult. Rod/reel provided for use in class if you do not have your own. Class size is limited; pre-register by contacting Steve Harris at (607-377-4956) sjh529@stny.rr.com, or Kirk Klingensmith at (607-346-7189) kklingensmi@stny.rr.com.

Special Events.

March 26: Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Cabin Fever, 8 a.m., at the Club. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

April 1: Fur Harvester Association, Jefferson County. 8 a.m., Mannsville Fire Hall. For more info call Charlie P., 315-806-6475.

July 7-8: Trappers Summer Rendezvous, Nichols Pond. For more info call Tim Evans, 315-247-0285.

Shoots

West Canada Creek Association in Newport offers trap shooting, Wednesday evenings at 5 p.m.

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

Archery

Mountain Trail Bow Hunters, 331 West Chenango Rd, Castle Creek, NY 13744. For more info call Andy McCormick, 607-621-3464.

Feb. 12: Valentine’s Day Shoot, 10:30 a.m.

Tournaments/Contests.

Jan. 25-27: Foxpro’s 15th Annual New York State Predator Hunt, Macedon. For info go to www.barkatthemooncoyoteclub.com or call 585-223-5324.

Feb. 10-12: 10th Annual Coyote Hunt, Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs of Sullivan County. For info go online to www.sportsmensfederation.com or call 845-482-4987.