Minnesota Outdoor News Fishing Report — Jan. 27, 2017

Great Eight

LAKE MILLE LACS

East – Staying mobile and fishing with larger spoons have been the best options for catching walleyes in 25 feet or deeper. Jumbo perch and good numbers of tullibees are being found in the deep basin areas over 30 to 33 feet. You’ll also find some perch and northern pike in the bays in 10 to 12 feet, but some of the bigger pike are being caught in 24 to 28 feet on the main lake.

West – Walleyes continue to be caught over 18 to 24 feet in St. Alban’s Bay. Work the tops of the mud flats during low-light periods and slide off the edges during midday hours for walleyes as well. Sherman’s, Seven Mile, Eight Mile, and Seguchie have been some of the better mud areas this week. Perch and northern pike have been mixed in on all the aforementioned spots.

LAKE OF THE WOODS

Walleyes continue to be caught in 29 to 31 feet with fish hitting both spoons and dead sticks. Electronics help since some of the nicer fish are showing up suspended and there are sauger and jumbo perch in the mix as well. There’s a morning and evening bite on the Rainy River, but there is slush on the ice now so continue to work through a resort. At the Northwest Angle, walleyes, sauger, and perch are being pulled from 21 to 29 feet. Crappies remain active on the Ontario side over 28 to 34 feet.

LAKE MINNETONKA AREA

Walleyes are being found in 30 feet or more on Lake Minnnetonka and Lake Independence during the evening hours. Crappies also are deep, 40 feet on Independence, while Medicine Lake continues to produce sunfish and northern pike in 12 to 18 feet.

LAKE VERMILION

Look for walleyes on the breaks of most reefs in 25 to 32 feet – keep bouncing around until you find a pod of active fish. Some crappies have started being caught behind Pine Island in 22 feet, while the mouth of Cable Bay and Stunz Bay are giving up eating-sized northern pike in 12 to 16 feet.

LAKE WINNIBIGOSHISH

Areas such as Snaghole Bar, Hunter’s Hump, Horseshoe Bar, Moses Bar, and North Moses Bar have provided consistent perch action this week in 16 to 18 feet or 30 to 34 feet. Anglers also caught more walleyes this week than last, with most fish coming out of 30 feet. Check with resorts before heading here this weekend just to make sure the accesses are holding up.

LEECH LAKE

Perch reports have been favorable off Sand Point in 8 to 12 feet, Pine Point in 8 to 15 feet, and the flats off Cedar Point in 10 to 12 feet – drill plenty of holes and keep moving. Walleye action has been best during low-light periods or after dark on the 17- to 22-foot rock areas, around Goose Island, and off Pine Point. A few crappies have started being pulled from Shingobee Bay.

RAINY LAKE

The mid- to late-afternoon hours have been best for walleyes and sauger with spoons or setlines both turning fish in Sand Bay over 25 to 35 feet. There has been a few more reports of crappies being caught, but this bite still isn’t consistent. The Rainy Lake City area remains the best bet for northern pike. Anglers with portable gear are finding better fishing action within the Voyageurs National Park. The Rainy Lake Ice Road is now plowed into Black Bay.

RED LAKE

Walleye action has been spotty at best with some fish being caught on the 8- to 12-foot gravel bars or 11- to 13-foot mud flats. Anglers are seeing plenty of fish on their locators and cameras, but they aren’t willing to bite.

Twin Cities Metro

NORTHEAST METRO

Hit White Bear Lake and Forest Lake early and late each day for walleyes and crappies in 15 to 25 feet. Sunfish and northern pike remain active in 6 to 10 feet on Mud Lake, Demontreville Lake, Lake Jane, Silver Lake, and Lake Phalen.

WEST METRO

Lake Parley continues to produce sunfish and crappies in 12 to 14 feet. Northern pike continue to hit sucker minnows in 10 to 12 feet at Hydes Lake and Lake Zumbra. There’s an evening crappie bite on Wasserman Lake in 14 feet and Lake Sarah is giving up sunfish during the day in 14 to 16 feet.

SOUTH METRO

Crappies are hitting during low-light periods, as are bluegills during the day over 20 feet on Prior Lake – look for both to be suspended at about 15 feet. Good-sized perch are being found on Cedar Lake in less than 10 feet – move until you find a pod of fish. Tip-ups and sucker minnows are producing northern pike on the weedlines of Carls Lake and Tholes Lake.

LAKE WACONIA

Crappies are being found suspended over 20 feet on Pillsbury Reef and Center Reef. Anglers continue to hook walleyes after dark with shiner minnows in 15 to 17 feet on most reefs, although Pillsbury and Center have produced more numbers. Northern pike are taking sucker or shiner minnows in 10 to 13 feet in Waconia Bay, Wagener’s bay, and on most reefs.

Statewide

ALEXANDRIA AREA

Crappies continue to be caught on Lake Le Homme Dieu and Lake Darling in 20 to 25 feet, but sunfish reports continue to be limited. A few walleyes are coming off Lake Ida, Lake Miltona, and the Le Homme Dieu Chain in 20 to 25 feet early and late each day.

ANNANDALE AREA

Look for suspended crappies over 20 to 30 feet on Clearwater Lake, Lake John, Granite Lake, Pleasant Lake, Maple Lake, and Lake Sylvia. Walleye action has been limited to a few fish during low-light periods on Clearwater, Cedar Lake, and Buffalo Lake in 18 to 24 feet. Northern pike continue to hit minnows in 12 to 14 feet on most lakes, while sunfish reports have been limited to a few good-sized fish off Clearwater, John, Sylvia, and Sugar in 10 to 18 feet.

BATTLE LAKE AREA

You’ll find a few walleyes in 10 to 14 feet on Otter Tail Lake, Rush Lake, and Pelican Lake near Ashby or in 35 to 40 feet on West Battle Lake. Sunfish action has picked up on most lakes in 12 feet, with South Turtle, East Battle, and West Battle producing nicer fish. Crappies are suspended over 20 feet on Rush, Fish Lake, Stalker Lake, and Blanche Lake with low-light periods being best. Tip-ups and sucker minnows are producing northern pike in 15 to 20 feet on West Battle, Otter Tail, Stalker, and Donald Lake.

BEMIDJI AREA

Lake Bemidji is producing perch during the day in 20 to 40 feet or the mud flats in 30 to 40 feet. Look for active walleyes on Bemidji during low-light periods on the 25- to 35- foot rocks and bars. The bay on the west end of Grant Lake is kicking out bluegills and northern pike in 8 to 20 feet and Lake Plantagenet is producing perch in 25 to 40 feet. Grace Lake, Three Island Lake, and Lake Julia are worth noting for panfish as well.

BLACKDUCK AREA

Pimushe Lake and Gull Lake are producing bluegills and crappies during the evening hours in 15 to 20 feet. Look to Round Lake, Island Lake, and Blackduck Lake for perch in 10 to 15 feet, while some walleyes continue to be caught during low-light periods in 15 to 20 feet at Island, Blackduck, and Round.

BRAINERD/NISSWA AREA

Catching walleyes now involves quite a bit of hole hopping, but you’ll find fish in 17 to 32 feet on Gull Lake, Whitefish Lake, and North Long Lake. Northern pike are an easy catch in 10 to 12 feet with sucker minnows on the south end of Gull, North Long, Whitefish, and Pelican Lake. Sunfish are being caught in 8 to 10 feet on North Long, Nisswa Lake, and Cullen Lake and a few crappies can be had in 10 to 20 feet on Round Lake and North Long.

CASS LAKE AREA

You’ll find suspended crappies over 30 to 32 feet in Allen’s Bay on Cass Lake, Wolf Lake, and the north arm of Kitchi Lake. On Pike Bay Lake, walleyes and perch have been hitting early and late each day.

CROSBY AREA

Milford Lake is producing crappies and sunfish in 10 to 17 feet of water, as is the northeast side of Bay Lake in 14 to 17 feet of water. Look to the north side of Nokay Lake for crappies after dark in 38 to 42 feet of water, while the west end of Huntington Pit and Arco Pit started giving up sunfish in shallow water. The local pits and Serpent Lake have given up good-sized northern pike as well. A few walleyes have been coming off the Crosby end of Serpent during low-light periods, and trout continue to bite consistently on Manuel Pit and Huntington Pit.

DETROIT LAKES AREA

Floyd Lake, Lake Melissa, Lake Sallie, and Franklin Lake are producing a mixed bag of panfish in 20 to 25 feet of water. On Little Detroit Lake, a few walleyes, northern pike, and panfish were reported to be biting in 12 to 14 feet of water. An occasional walleye has been caught during low-light periods in 10 to 20 feet of water on Franklin, Big Cormorant Lake, and Lake Lizzie.

EAST CENTRAL MN

Fishing reports have dipped a bit since last week. Blue Lake and Green Lake are giving up an occasional walleye, crappie, and sunfish in 14 to 20 feet of water. A few northern pike have been caught with sucker minnows on Ann Lake in 7 to 14 feet of water.

EMILY AREA

Sucker minnows have been turning northern pike at Stark Lake in 12 to 15 feet of water, and Lawrence Lake has been kicking out crappies in 20 to 25 feet of water. On Round Lake, shiner minnows and glow jigs are producing walleyes after dark in 25 feet of water. Woods Bay on Lake Roosevelt is worth looking at for sunfish over 30 feet.

FARIBAULT AREA

Perch and sunfish are being found on Cannon Lake and Cedar Lake in 10 feet. Crappies are being caught over 30 feet on French Lake and Roberds Lake. Fishing pressure has dropped quite a bit since last week.

GRAND MARAIS AREA

Lake trout reports have been favorable with live or preserved minnows at Loon Lake at 30 to 35 feet, Trout Lake at 40 to 45 feet, and Daniels Lake at 35 to 45 feet – these fish are suspended over deeper water. Waxworms are producing rainbow trout in 15 to 18 feet on Mink Lake and Kimball Lake or in 20 to 22 feet at Leo Lake. Splake also are hitting wax worms in 6 feet on Moosehorn Lake and 20 feet on Musquash Lake. Walleye action has been best in 4 to 6 feet on South Fowl Lake, and 20 to 25 feet on Lake Saganaga or Seagull Lake.

GRAND RAPIDS AREA

Bass Lake and Grave Lake continue to produce bluegills in 8 to 16 feet, while Bowstring Lake is kicking out crappies in 18 to 22 feet. Northern pike are being taken on sucker minnows on Lake Pokegama, Trout Lake, and Lake Wabana. Lake trout are biting on Pit Lake and Caribou Lake and stream trout remain active on the Tioga Pit, Taylor Lake, Moonshine Lake, and Kraemer Lake. A few walleyes are being found in 15 to 30 feet at Wabana, Pokegama, and Sugar Lake. Look for crappies and bluegills over 20 feet on Pokegama, Big and Little Cutfoot Sioux, and Big and Little Splithand lakes.

GREY EAGLE AREA

Walleyes are being caught on the north basin of Big Birch Lake in 40 to 50 feet with shiner or rainbow minnows. Sunfish reports have improved on the northeast portion of Big Swan Lake in 18 feet and you’ll find crappies here in 30 feet. Look to Kings Lake for crappies, and Pine Lake is producing a mixed bag of panfish.

HIBBING/CHISHOLM AREA

Crappies continue to hit on Dewey Lake in 20 to 22 feet and Shoepack Lake in 22 to 25 feet. Long Ear Lake is worth hitting for northern pike in 12 to 14 feet, and Judson Pit started giving up rainbow trout on preserved minnows in 10 feet.

LONGVILLE AREA

Crappies are being caught during the evening hours over 30 feet of water or more on Big Boy Lake and Wabedo Lake. Look for sunfish in 18 feet on Girl Lake or in 5 feet throughout Lantern Bay on Woman Lake. The east side of Horseshoe Island on Woman is producing walleyes and some perch in 35 feet. Look to Little Boy Lake for walleyes in 22 feet.

MADISON LAKE AREA

Walleyes and crappies are being caught in the 40- foot hole and off Church Bar at Madison Lake, while the west end of Lake Francis is producing sunfish and crappies. Look to Third Point on Lake Washington in 22 to 30 feet and to German Lake in 10 to 15 feet for crappies. Big Jefferson Lake is giving up a mixed bag of panfish in 10 to 25 feet, while the 10- to 13- foot points on Lake Elysian are kicking out walleyes, northern pike, and crappies.

MORA AREA

Sunfish and crappies are biting on Knife Lake in 10 feet and sunfish have started hitting on Quamba Lake in 6 to 8 feet. Look to the narrows on Ann Lake for sunfish in 6 to 8 feet as well.

ORTONVILLE AREA

The perch seem to be moving quite a bit on Big Stone Lake and successful anglers are moving with them. Hole hopping helps your odds with good reports in 12 to 13 feet from the Ben Heines Access to the Kramer area. You’ll pop a few bluegills and crappies in this area during the evening hours as well, but walleyes have been tough to locate.

PARK RAPIDS AREA

Northern pike continue to be taken with sucker minnows in 12 to 14 feet on Big Mantrap Lake and the Crow Wing Chain of Lakes. Lake Belle Taine is producing sunfish in 12 to 14 feet, and Fish Hook Lake is giving up a few crappies during low-light periods in 15 feet.

RED WING AREA

Anglers in boats are catching walleyes and sauger from Red Wing to the dam on the Mississippi River. Jigs tipped with minnows or plastics are working best in 10 to 14 feet. Ice fishermen have done best for walleyes, crappies and perch in the Maiden Rock area of Lake Pepin in 12 to 14 feet.

SAUK CENTRE AREA

The north end of Sauk Lake is producing walleyes in 12 to 16 feet or 26 to 32 feet during low-light periods. Although you have to do some sorting, sunfish have started hitting on Smith Lake in 9 to 11 feet and Villard Lake in 7 to 9 feet. Crappies are being caught during the late afternoon hours in 23 feet at Latimer Lake and on Maple Lake in 22 to 24 feet.

STAPLES/LITTLE FALLS AREA

A few crappies and walleyes continue to come off Lake Alexander in 15 to 25 feet during low-light periods. Hit Green Prairie Lake and Beauty Lake for sunfish in 12 to 18 feet, and some northern pike are being caught on sucker minnows at Alexander and Fish Trap Lake in 12 to 18 feet.

WILLMAR AREA

Anglers are digging around for panfish with marginal success. Lakes that have produced a few sunfish and crappies include Nest, Norway, Florida, Diamond, and Andrew in 15 to 20 feet or the northwest and northeast corners of Green Lake in deeper water. Look to Lake Lillian for walleyes and perch or to Big Kandi Lake, South Long Lake, and Lake Elizabeth for walleyes in less than 8 feet.

WINDOM/MARSHALL AREA

Walleye action remains strong in 5 to 6 feet at School Grove Lake and Lady Slipper Lake. Lake Shetek is producing walleyes in 6 feet, while Lake Sarah is producing perch and walleyes in 4 to 10 feet. Hit Cottonwood Lake for walleyes and northern pike in 4 to 7 feet. Perch are biting in 8 to 12 feet on East Twin Lake or 4 to 7 feet on West Twin Lake.

