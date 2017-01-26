Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs and Collars — Jan. 27, 2017

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked angling and snowmobiling activity on Lake of the Woods. Violations included angling without a license, angling with extra lines, possessing illegal-length walleyes, possessing overlimits of walleyes/sauger, and possessing crappies that were unlawfully taken in Canada.

CO Nicholas Prachar (Baudette) patrolled Lake of the Woods for angling and snowmobiling activity. CO Prachar investigated TIP complaints regarding potential overlimits and other violations.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls) checked area anglers, trail riders, and trappers. An unregistered otter was seized, and multiple injured deer were dispatched. CO Woinarowicz and Lt. Znajda located an abandoned campfire in an unauthorized area of Old Mill State Park that included prohibited material. They also investigated wanton waste of jack rabbits.

CO Kyle Quittschreiber (Blackduck) reports focusing most of the week on Upper Red Lake. While fishing has been slow, some anglers have managed to find their limits, and some have kept overlimits of walleyes and enforcement action has been taken.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports giving presentations at two sports club meetings in Red Lake County. A trapping complaint was investigated. Deer carcass import violations also were worked.

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji) monitored angling activity on area lakes. Time also was spent working Red Lake with CO Holt and CO Quittschreiber.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports checking anglers and patrolling area snowmobile trails. CO Vinton also assisted the Becker County Sheriff’s Office with a semi-truck and trailer that slid off the road and was partially blocking a lane of traffic on icy roads.

CO Gary Forsberg (Pelican Rapids) reports checking fishermen, snowmobilers, and doing aeration inspections. A report of a fish house being struck by a vehicle was received. Upon investigation, it turns out the owner of the vehicle struck his own fish house. He said that when he pulled up to the fish house, he forgot to put the vehicle in park. The fish house appeared to be damaged beyond repair.

CO Bill Landmark (Moorhead) spent the week monitoring snowmobiling and angling activity in the Moorhead station. A snowmobile trespass complaint was investigated, and the officer responded to a report of a stranded motorist.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Troy Richards (Fergus Falls) reports grant in aid snowmobile trails have been destroyed by the mild temperatures. Much of the snow on area lakes has disappeared as well. Anglers are cautioned that ice pressure ridges are typical when mild weather occurs.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) continues to work on multiple fish houses that do not have any identification or shelter tags attached. CO Plautz also assisted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office with a juvenile who had left an educational facility and was walking down a snowmobile trail. She was able to locate the young boy on her snowmobile and get him to safety.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked fishermen, ATVers, and snowmobilers. CO Osborne also investigated complaints about coyote hunters trespassing on private property.

CO Jeff Johanson (Osakis) continued working angling and spearing activity on area waterways. Additional time was spent working predator hunting and trapping activity, and deer season cases/investigations continue to be closed out.

CO Tony Anderson (Morris) received complaints about people on snowmobiles chasing coyotes in the area.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Paul Parthun (Lake George) worked anglers and snowmobile issues. Ice on area lakes is covered in water and many permanent fish houses have been removed.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) reports warm wet weather has made the ice surface sloppy and wet. A complaint about a truck stuck in a swampy area of a snowmobile trail was received and investigated.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO John Slatinski (International Falls) reports the recent weather has created differing opinions from people enjoying the outdoors. A complaint was received in regards to frequent instances of garbage being left on lake ice when people pack up and leave.

CO Colleen Adam (Ray) checked area fishing spots. Snowmobiling activity has been steady on the lakes. Enforcement action was taken for extra fishing lines and no trail passes.

CO John Velsvaag (Cook) followed up on a trapping complaint and took several calls about angling and spearing.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) reports a remote trout lake was checked via snowmobile, with two anglers present there. Their snowmobile had broken down, so the officer towed them 3 miles back to their pickup over rough terrain and downed logs. At the end of the day, they had no fish, but got their snowmobile back safe and sound. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, angling without a license in possession, and angling with more than one line on a designated trout lake.

CO Mark Fredin (Aurora) checked anglers throughout the week and worked a detail on Kabetogama and Namakan lakes.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Marty Stage (Ely) worked with other officers in the Orr station, focusing on snowmobiling and angling activity.

CO Darin Fagerman (Grand Marais) finished up a trapping case, with charges pending, and dealt with ice-fishing and snowmobiling violations.

CO Mary Manning (Grand Marais) reports that while patrolling GIA sled trails, she stopped to check a lone rider who was separated from his group and heading down a trail going the opposite direction as his destination. After a quick review of his map, he was sent on his way, happy to have come upon the officer.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Randy Patten (Northome) assisted Itasca County Sheriff’s Department with a snowmobile accident and took enforcement action for public access violations.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored snowmobiling activity, and followed up on cases from the trapping season.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) did follow-up work that led to a case being made regarding an untagged deer from the 2016 deer season.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Hill City) assisted CO Mathy with a vehicle that was abandoned on a local snowmobile trail.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Caleb Silgjord (Brookston) spent time following up on a trapping investigation. He also attended court for a DWI forfeiture and also attended a division use of force meeting.

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) checked area lakes for hard-water angling activity and ice conditions. CO Humphrey received several calls/complaints regarding car-kill deer, angler harassment, small-game hunting, snowmobile operation, and fish house requirements.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked anglers along the North Shore and the Duluth-Superior harbor. Catches of coho salmon have been showing up during the morning bite. CO Olson also attended the annual United Northern Sportsmen ice-fishing contest on Island Lake.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) followed up on a TIP call that resulted in seizure of numerous extra lines including tip-ups, rattle reels, and angling rods, all being used for angling. The subject stated that he did not remember a previous contact addressing extra lines approximately five years ago with CO Guida. A violation check revealed the alleged violator had been contacted on five different occasions by three different conservation officers for using extra lines.

CO Sam Hunter (Park Rapids) received a call about a snowmobile that had broken through the ice.

CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) removed an abandoned portable fish house from the ice and checked several anglers.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Scott Fitzgerald (Malmo) worked with a neighboring officer on Big Sandy Lake where lots of folks were out trying their luck. Area snowmobile trails were monitored for traffic, but with the warm weather and rain, most of the trails deteriorated quickly.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) found an unattended tip-up that was frozen in 4 inches of ice. After the CO had chiseled out the tip-up out, a lively pike was caught and released. A nearby angler who watched the events, jokingly asked for CO Starr’s fishing license. CO Starr came upon what first appeared to be a feral pig on a township road, but later determined it was a pet pig that was out for an adventure. The owners were warned to keep the hog in a pen.

CO Luke Croatt (Wealthwood) checked fishermen on area lakes and Lake Mille Lacs. Ice expanding and creating large ice ridges on Mille Lacs Lake put a damper on roads for resorts and public accesses. CO Croatt also responded to a call regarding a fish house burning on Mille Lacs. The house was not occupied but was a total loss.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Rhonda Friese (Long Prairie) attended a Todd County board meeting regarding DNR land acquisition, and a Todd County meeting regarding wetland and waters issues.

CO Chad Thesing (Albany) worked anglers, snowmobilers, and ATVers. The CO also spoke at the St. Stephen firearms safety class.

CO Paul Kuske (Pierz) reports issuing a citation to a subject for burning garbage, the fourth time a citation has been issued at that address for this violation.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Tony Musatov (Sauk Rapids) checked ice anglers, snowmobilers, and ATVers. Violations were found for no snowmobile registration.

CO Mitch Sladek (Big Lake) worked fishermen and snowmobilers. He also assisted Sherburne County officers with a burglary report.

CO Phil Mohs (Center City) worked ice-fishing activity and several ongoing deer investigations. Anglers are reminded to clean up after themselves on area lakes to avoid costly littering citations.

CO Mike Krauel (Milaca) took a call about an injured eagle. With assistance from the caller, CO Krauel was able to capture the eagle and deliver it to a rehab volunteer who delivered the eagle to a raptor center for further evaluation.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) has been busy with area lakes despite warm weather and uncertain ice quality. A report about a dog being caught in an illegal snare trap on a WMA was investigated. The dog was freed unharmed.

CO Chelsie Leuthardt (Prior Lake) focused her work on checking anglers, snowmobilers, and ATV operators. CO Leuthardt also investigated a TIP call regarding an overlimit of panfish.

CO Vang Lee (ELCOP) worked ice fishing on metro area lakes and investigated a complaint about an injured deer at Wirth Lake in Minneapolis. He made contact with the Hmong community for a deer plan public meeting and set up a date for CO-Prep recruitment.

CO Leah Weyandt (Mound) spent the week checking ice anglers. Enforcement action was taken for improperly marked fish houses and leaving a shelter on the ice overnight without proper reflection material.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) spent the week checking anglers, fishing shelters, and recreational vehicle operators. He also investigated a trapping complaint, scheduled firearms safety classes, and continued working on cases from the deer season.

CO Vuthy Pril (ELCOP) checked ice anglers and ATVers throughout the week. He also spent time investigating a complaint regarding possible big-game violations. CO Pril spoke to a group of about 30 Cambodian adults regarding conservation officer duties, fishing, and hunting laws, and provided a ride-along to a law enforcement student.

CO Tony Salzer (Ham Lake) responded to a call about a road-kill fisher in Andover.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Ed Picht (Montevideo) is looking to find a set of antlers that was cut off a deer in the city of Granite Falls. The buck was a local Facebook celebrity because it had been feeding in the backyards of houses and commonly watched as vehicles were driven by. Anyone with information is asked to contact CO Picht.

CO Andrew Dirks (Redwood Falls) reports a complaint was received about individuals actively hunting pheasants. The hunters were located, and enforcement action was taken for hunting pheasants in a closed season.

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall), along with the Murray County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a vehicle that broke through 3 to 4 inches of ice on Lake Shetek. The occupants were able to get out and make it to shore. Temperatures near 40 degrees during the week have created problems for most outdoor winter activities

CO Arnaud Kpachavi (Benson) investigated a dead bald eagle, and checked coyote hunters and ice fishermen.

CO Craig Miska (Ortonville) monitored ATV, ice-fishing, snowmobiling, and predator-hunting activity. Commercial minnow trapping also was monitored.

CO Luke Gutzwiller (Madison) assisted with multiple big-game investigations. A commercial game farm inspection also was conducted.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Jen Mueller (Hutchinson) investigated two separate trapping and trespassing complaints.

CO Dustin Miller (Windom) focused enforcement activity on ice angling. CO Miller also assisted another officer in addressing the taking of pheasants out of season. The hunters claimed they had failed to read the regulations book and thought the season lasted until Feb. 28.

CO Eric Schettler (Fairmont) reports an ATV broke through the ice on an area lake. No injuries were reported, and the ATV was removed. Assistance was given to local law enforcement regarding a suicidal female, along with the investigation of a carbon monoxide death that occurred in an angling shelter.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Luke Belgard (Faribault) says that at least one report was taken in the area of an automobile breaking through the ice.

CO Corey Wiebusch (Mankato) continued to spend time on the lakes checking ice-fishing activity. The CO also followed up on some ongoing cases from the deer season.

CO Chad Davis (Owatonna) attended a vintage snowmobile run in Hope.

CO Brent Ihnen (Waseca) assisted the local sheriff’s office with the search for a missing individual.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Kylan Hill (Zumbrota) worked ice anglers on Lake Byllesby, Lake Zumbro, and a few Rochester reservoirs. CO Hill also assisted Goodhue County deputies and Zumbrota police officers in apprehending a wanted suspect from Ramsey County.

CO Tom Hemker (Winona) saw boats and motorcycles out during the week. He responded to a complaint about a car stuck in a state wildlife management area.

CO Mitch Boyum (Rushford) continues to answer questions and concerns about the CWD hunt and shooting permits.

CO Trent Seamans (Rochester) was checking ice anglers at Foster Arend Lake when a nearby angler fell through the ice. The angler was able to pull himself out of the water. CO Seamans helped remove the partially submerged portable shelter.