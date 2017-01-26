Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar — Jan. 27, 2017

Banquets/Fundraisers

Jan. 27: Sioux Trails DU Banquet, 5 p.m., New Ulm Country Club. For more info call Doug Lund, 507-766-5622.

Jan. 28: Red River Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, East Grand Forks. For more info call John Eaton, 218-464-7427.

Jan. 28: South Metro Flyway DU Banquet, noon-4 p.m., Lone Oak Grill, Eagan. For more info call Sean Mussetter, 651-747-6569.

Jan. 28: Arhart’s Mallards DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Tanker Bay Sports Bar, Winthrop. For more info call Linda Sjogren, 507-276-5476.

Feb. 2: Steele County DU Banquet, Owatonna Country Club. For more info call Tom Cole, 507-456-1402.

Feb. 4: Minnesota Southeast WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Red Wing. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Feb. 4: Der Deutsch NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., New Ulm Country Club. For more info call Dave Strenge, 507-359-2426.

Feb. 4: Winona, Root River PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Witoka Ballroom. For more info call Jason Ludwigson, 507-313-9633.

Feb. 4: Northwest Suburban PF Banquet, Golden Valley Golf & Country Club. For more info call James, 651-214-2498.

Feb. 4: NWTF Struttin Blackbeards Banquet, 5 p.m., Clarissa Ballroom. For more info call James Olson, 320-732-6903.

Feb. 4: Crow River Cutters NWTF Banquet, 4 p.m., McLeod county Fair Grounds. For more info call Mike Loe, 320-583-1375.

Feb. 4: MN Waterfowl Assoc. Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Minneapolis Airport Marriott, Bloomington. For more info call Andy, 952-767-0320.

Feb. 4: Traverse County PF #44 Banquet, 5:30 p.m., American Legion. For more info call DeWayne Groneberg, 320-563-8446.

Feb. 11: Houston County WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Fest Building, Spring Grove. For more info call Christopher Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Feb. 11, 2017: Fishing for a Cure Fundraiser, noon-2 p.m., East Side Lake, Austin. For more info call Glenn Newman, 507-438-0313.

Feb. 11, 2017: Sibley County PF Banquet, 4 p.m., Arlington Community Center. For more info call Jon Harbarth, 507-237-5679.

Feb. 11, 2017: Southeast MDHA Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Events by Saker, Kasson. For more info call Dave Peterson, 507-365-8875.

Feb. 17: North Woods WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Black Woods Banquet Center, Proctor. For more info call Matt Erjavec, 218-464-8908.

Feb. 18: East Central PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Floppy Crappie Lakeside Pub, Pine City. For more info call Beth Peterson, 651-785-6520.

Feb. 18: Isanti County MDHA Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Cambridge Armed Forces Reserve Building. For more info call Jeff McCann, 763-242-8677.

Feb. 18: River Valley RMEF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Johnson Hall, St. Peter. For more info call Bob Halquist, 507-248-9622.

Feb. 23: Scott County PF #125 Banquet, 5 p.m., Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call Erica Krecklau, 952-292-3083.

Feb. 24: Minnewaska DU Banquet, Minnewaska House. For more info call Josh Wolf, 320-219-3187.

Feb. 25: Chisago County PF Banquet, 4 p.m., Lent Town Hall. For more info call Tim Kane, 651-674-6209.

Feb. 25: Bemidji Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, Bemidji. For more info call Aaron Humeniuk, 218-766-6982.

Feb. 25: North Metro Muskies Inc. Banquet, Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call Jason Wegwerth, 763-478-1748.

Feb. 25: Rush Creek NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Stumpy’s, Rushford. For more info call Mitch Paulson. 507-459-4931.

Feb. 25: Martin Co. Conservation Club Banquet, 5 p.m., Fairmont Armory. For more info call Justin Sommer, 507-236-8086.

Feb. 25: North Country Spurs NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eagles Club, Grand Rapids. For more info call Scott Winter, 218-999-7386.

March 2: Turn in Poachers Banquet, 5 p.m., Bemidji Eagles Club. For more info call Dennis Mackedanz, 218-326-8477.

March 4: Minnesota Northeast WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Elks Lodge, Virginia. For more info call Buck Nordlof, 218-434-0399.

March 4: Snake River MDHA Banquet, Grand Events Center, Mora. For more info call Laura Ambrose, 320-279-2829.

March 4: North Country Bowhunters SCI Banquet, Schwan Center, Blaine. For more info www.scincb.org

March 4: Des Moines Valley MDHA Banquet, 6 p.m., B.A.R.C., Windom. For more info call Denis Quarberg, 507-831-5015.

March 4: Wright County PF Banquet, 5:30 pm., River City Extreme, Monticello. For more info call Melissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

March 4: North Country Bowhunters Banquet, 3 p.m., Nat’l Sports Center, Blaine. For more info call Kal Stoks, 651-472-3975.

March 9: Rum River MWA Banquet, 5 p.m., The Links Northfork, Ramsey. For more info call Ross Hedin, 763-427-6524.

March 11: Twin Cities WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Radisson Hotel, Roseville. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

March 11: Minnesota Lakes WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Broadway Ballroom, Alexandria. For more info call Steve Jorud, 320-491-7596.

March 11: PF Chapter 844 Banquet, 4 p.m. For more info call John Swanson, 651-324-3648.

March 11: Rice County PF #821 Banquet, 5 p.m., Faribault Eagles Club. For more info call Dean Turek, 507-403-9846.

March 11: Upper MN River Valley NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Prairie’s Edge Casino & Resort, Granite Falls. For more info call Sharon Krogstad, 320-564-4063.

March 11: Twin Cities WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Radisson Hotel, Roseville. For more info call Christopher Petersen, 507-450-6256.

March 16: Turn in Poachers Banquet, 5 p.m., Jack & Jim’s Event Center. For more info call Dennis Mackedanz, 218-326-8477.

March 18: Pine County NWTF Banquet, 4 p.m., Hinckley Community Center, Hinckley. For more info call Brad Klepsa, 651-246-5201.

March 18: Brown County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Orchid Inn, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Jeremy Berg, 507-240-0096.

March 18: Lake of the Woods WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Baudette. For more info call Scott Fritsinger, 218-395-0408.

March 18: Southern MN DU Banquet, Sherburn Community Center. For more info call Doug Hartke, 507-236-1700.

March 18: South Central Minnesota PF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Vern Eide Chevrolet, Albert Lea. For more info call Greg Posthumus, 507-383-4458.

Dog Events

Feb. 19, March 19, April 16: CMRC Informal Trial & Hunt test for all Retrievers puppy & up. Reg. 8-8:30 a.m. For more info www.cmrcmn.org

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

• Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Shows

Feb. 3-4, 2017: Minnesota Decoy Collectors Assoc. Show, Fri. 1-9 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m., Minneapolis Airport Marriott Hotel. www.mndecoycollectors.com for more info.

Feb. 9-12: LaCross Boat Sports, Travel RV & Hunting Show, Thurs. 5-10 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 11-10 p.m., Sun. 11-5 p.m., LaCrosse Auditorium. For more info www.shamrockprod.com

Feb. 10-12: St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show, Fri. noon-9 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m., Rivers Edge Convention Center. www.stcloudsportshow.com for more info.

Feb. 15-19: Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show, Wed. & Thurs. 5-10 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 11-10 p.m., Sun. 11-5 p.m., DECC. For more info www.shamrockprod.com

Feb. 17-19: Pheasant Fest, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 9-6 p.m., Sun. 9-4 p.m., Minneapolis Convention Center. www.pheasantsforever.com for more info.

Feb. 24-25: SCI World Hunting Expo., Fri. 2-10 p.m., Sat. 10-3 p.m., Minneapolis Marriott Northwest, Brooklyn Park. For more info call 952-693-1461.

Feb. 24: Sheldon Valley Sportsman Assoc. SE MN Antler Classic, 6-10 p.m., Houston American Legion. For more info call Nick Thesing, 507-896-2056.

March 2-5: Red River Valley Sportsmens Boat, Camping & Vacation Show, Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. noon-9 p.m., Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m., FargoDome. www.fargosporshow.com for more info.

March 10-12: Outdoor News Deer & Turkey Classic, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 9-7 p.m., Sun. 9-5 p.m., Warner Coliseum, State Fair Grounds. Go to www.mndeershow.com for a $2 discount coupon.

March 11-12: Wells Gun Traders Show, Sat. 8-5 p.m., Sun. 8-4 p.m., U.S.C. Public School. For more info call 507-525-0873.

March 23-26: Northwest Sportshow, Thurs. 1-9 p.m., Fri. 11-9 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m., Minneapolis Convention Center. For more info www.northwestsportshow.com

March 25: Heritage Arms Society’s Antique Arms Collectors Show, 9-3 p.m., Eagan Civic Arena. For more info call 651-260-4532 eves.

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

Jan. 28-29: Duluth Convention Center DECC

Feb. 18-19: Hastings Armory.

Feb. 25-26, March 25-26: Anoka Armory.

March 4-5, 2017: Mankato NG Training Ctr.

Minnesota Weapons Collectors, Gun Shows. Sat. 8-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m. www.mwca.org or call 612-721-8976 for more info.

Feb. 4-5: Jackpot Junction Casino, Morton.

March 18-19, 2017: MN State Fairgrounds, Coliseum Bldg.

Neigels Authentic Arms Shows. Call 218-736-2133 or neigel@prtel.com for more info or tables. Sat. shows 9-5 p.m. & Sun. 9-3 p.m. Adm. $4. Open to the public.

Feb. 18-19: Fergus Falls, National Guard Armory.

April 8-9: Sauk Centre, Civic Ice Arena.

April 29-30: Detroit Lakes, National Guard Armory.

Special Events

April 21: Red Wing Environmental Learning Center Community Celebration, 5 p.m., Red Wing Armory. For more info www.RedWingELC.com

Education/Seminar

Jan. 28: DNR Snowmobile Safety, 10 a.m., Lafayette Community Center. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Feb. 4: Minnesota Waterfowl Symposium, 9-4 p.m., Minneapolis Airport Marriott, Bloomington. For more info call Brad Nylin, 952-767-0320.

Feb. 11: DNR Snowmobile Safety, 10 a.m., Tracy Area High School AG Rm, Tracy. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

March 25: DNR Turkey Clinic, 10 a.m., Lafayett Community Center, Lafayette. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

April 29: DNR ATV Safety, 10 a.m., Tracy Veteran’s Memorial Center. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

May 21: Youth Firearm Safety On-Line Field Day, 8 a.m., Redwood River Sportsmen Club, Marshall. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

May 29, 21: Firearm Safety Class, 7 p.m., Tracy Ambulance Garage. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 18: ATV Safety Class, 10 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

July 8: Off Road Ed. 10 a.m., Nicollet Conservation Club, Nicollet. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Sept. 9: Hunter Safety Ed, 10 a.m., Ted Schotzko Wildlife Acres, Tracy. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Now-Feb. 21: Cross-country Ski Club, 7-8:30 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Now-Feb. 22: Cross-country Ski Club, 10-11:30 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Now-Feb. 22: Adapted Cross-country Ski Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Now-Feb. 23: Cross-country Ski Club 7-8:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Jan. 27: Beginner Snowshoeing, 4-5:30 p.m., Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve.

Jan. 28: Ski-skating II-Intermediate, 9:30-11 a.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Jan. 28,: Classic II-Intermediate, noon-1:30 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Jan. 28: Ski-skating I-Basics, 9:30-11 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Jan. 28: Family Classic, noon-1;30 p.m., Hyland Lake park Reserve.

Jan. 28,: Beginner Snowshoeing, 10-11:30 a.m., French Regional Park.

Jan. 28: Family Snowshoeing, Hot Cocoa, 1-2:30 p.m., French Regional Park.

Jan. 28: Snowshoe Tracking Hike, 2:30-4 p.m., Lowry Nature Center.

Jan. 29: Ski-skating I, Basics, 9:30-11 a.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Jan. 29: Classic Beginner I, Basics, noon-1:30 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Jan. 29: Ski-skating I, Basics, 9:30-11 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Jan. 29: Guided Snowshoe Hike, 1-2:30 p.m., Eastman Nature Center.

Jan. 29: Adaptive Ice Fishing, 1-3 p.m., Fish Lake Regional Park.

Jan. 30: Nordic Ski Along, 7-8:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Feb. 1: Classic Beginner I, Basics, 7-8:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Feb. 2: Ski-skating I, Basics, 7-8:30 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Feb. 3: Family Showshoeing, 4-5:30 p.m., Cleary Lake Regional Park.

Feb. 4: Family Classic, 9:30-11 a.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Feb. 4: Classic Beginner I, Basics, noon-1:30 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Feb. 4: Ski-skating I, Basics, 9:30-11 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Feb. 4: Family Classic, noon-1:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Feb. 4: Snowshoe Along the Mississippi, 10-noon, Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Feb. 4: Beginner Ice Fishing, 10-noon, Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park.

Feb. 5: Classic Beginner I, Basics, noon-1:30 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Feb. 5: Ski-skating II, Intermediate, 9:30-11 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Feb. 5: Classic Beginner I, Basics, noon-1:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Feb. 6: Nordic Ski Along, 7-8:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Maplewood Nature Center Schedule of Events. For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

Jan. 28: Fur Trade Heritage, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Feb. 4: Self Guided Snowshoe Rental, 9-4 p.m.

Feb. 11: Snowshoe Hike, 10-noon.

Feb. 25: Nature Family Fun ECFE, Animal Tracks, 10-11:30 a.m.

March 3: Snowshoe Moon Walk, Prairie Farm Preserve, 6:30-8 p.m.

March 4: Snakes Alive, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

March 11: Prunning Shrubs in Rain Garden, 10-11:30 a.m.

March 18: SAP into Syrup, 2-3:30 p.m.

March 25, 2017: Nature Family Fun ECFE, Maple Sap into Syrup, 10-11:30 a.m.

April 1: Its the Bomb, 2-3:45 p.m.

April 8: Vegetable Growing Basics, 9:30-4 p.m.

April 22: Nature Family Fun ECFE, Honk & Quack Parade, 10-11:30 a.m.

April 29: Service Project, 10-2 p.m.

May 6: Trees for the Bees, 1-4 p.m.

May 12: Birds & Blooms of Fish Creek, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Fish Creek.

Season Dates

Feb. 19: Spearing for bullheads, redhorse, sand other rough fish season closes.

Feb. 26: Walleye, sauger, pike, and bass seasons close.

Feb. 26: Bowfishing and darkhouse spearing season closes.

Feb. 28: MN/SD border waters walleye and northern pike closes.

Feb. 28: Mink and muskrat (north & south) seasons close.

Feb. 28: Rabbit and squirrel seasons close

Shooting/Archery

Feb. 25: Prairie Archers, 8-4 p.m. For more info call Monty Klatt, 320-282-2527.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s Association. 2016 Schedule of shoots. For more info call John Wachlarowicz, 651-492-2572.

Every Sat.: 3D Archery Shoots, 10-5 p.m.

1st Sun. of the Month: 3D Archery Shoot, 9-3 p.m.

Feb. 5: 3D shoot (30 targets)

March 5: 3D shoot (40 targets)

April 2, May 7, June 4: 3D shoot (50 targets)

April 23: Running Biathlon.

May 21: Traditional shoot.

June 4: NASP tournament.

July 8-9: 3D Shoot (80 targets)

July 16: JOAD Achievement Shoot.

Sept. 3: 3D Shoot (40 targets, Bow Hunter’s Challenge)

Tournaments/Contests

Jan. 29: Prior Lake Sportsmens Club Ice Fishing Contest, 1-3 p.m., Prior Lake. For more info call Barb Prindle, 612-865-1553.

Feb. 4: Holes 4 Heroes Ice Fishing Tournament, Medicine Lake, Plymouth. www.fishingforlife.org for more info.

Feb. 4: Anoka County PF Ice Fishing Derby, 11-2 p.m., Lake George Regional Park. For more info www.anokapf.org

Feb. 4: Park Rapids American Legion Contest, 1 p.m., Park Rapids, Fish Hook Lake. For more info call Jerry Benham, 218-732-9657.

Feb. 5: Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club Fishing Derby, Sleepy Eye Lake, noon-3 p.m. For more info call Lynn Krenz, 507-920-0459.

Feb. 5: Fish Lake Sportsmen Club Ice Fishing contest, 1-3 p.m., Fish Lake. For more info call Lance Schmitt, 612-790-3061.

Feb. 10-11: Redwood County PF Coyote Hunt, 6 p.m., Roadhouse, Wabasso. For more info call Ray Sweetman, 507-626-0422.

Feb. 11: Ice Castle Classic, Lac Qui Parle Lake, Watson. www.icecastleclassic.com for more info.

Feb. 11: Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge Kid’s Ice Fishing, 10-noon, McNally Boat Landing, Winona. For more info call Ed Lagace, 507-494-6236.

Feb. 12: Princeton Lions Ice Fishing Contest, 1-4 p.m., Green Lake. www.e-Clubhouse.org/sites/princetonmn for more info.

Feb. 18: Lake City Sportsmans Club, Ice Fishing Contest, at the Club. For more info call 651-564-1082.

Feb. 25: Norris Lake Ice Fishing Contest, 10-noon, Norris Lake, St. Francis. For more info call Carol Novak, 612-242-9542.

Meetings

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Mississippi Longtails PF meets first Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7:30 p.m., The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets the 3rd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Waite Park Gander Mtn. store. Call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906 or Tom Clapp, 320-685-3960.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Waterfall Inn. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets 1st Thurs of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Dana Hanson, 651-895-0643.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org