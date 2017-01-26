Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar — Jan. 27, 2017

by Site Staff

Banquets/Fundraisers

Jan. 27: Sioux Trails DU Banquet, 5 p.m., New Ulm Country Club. For more info call Doug Lund, 507-766-5622.

Jan. 28: Red River Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, East Grand Forks. For more info call John Eaton, 218-464-7427.

Jan. 28: South Metro Flyway DU Banquet, noon-4 p.m., Lone Oak Grill, Eagan. For more info call Sean Mussetter, 651-747-6569.

Jan. 28: Arhart’s Mallards DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Tanker Bay Sports Bar, Winthrop. For more info call Linda Sjogren, 507-276-5476.

Feb. 2: Steele County DU Banquet, Owatonna Country Club. For more info call Tom Cole, 507-456-1402.

Feb. 4: Minnesota Southeast WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Red Wing. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Feb. 4: Der Deutsch NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., New Ulm Country Club. For more info call Dave Strenge, 507-359-2426.

Feb. 4: Winona, Root River PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Witoka Ballroom. For more info call Jason Ludwigson, 507-313-9633.

Feb. 4: Northwest Suburban PF Banquet, Golden Valley Golf & Country Club. For more info call James, 651-214-2498.

Feb. 4: NWTF Struttin Blackbeards Banquet, 5 p.m., Clarissa Ballroom. For more info call James Olson, 320-732-6903.

Feb. 4: Crow River Cutters NWTF Banquet, 4 p.m., McLeod county Fair Grounds. For more info call Mike Loe, 320-583-1375.

Feb. 4: MN Waterfowl Assoc. Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Minneapolis Airport Marriott, Bloomington. For more info call Andy, 952-767-0320.

Feb. 4: Traverse County PF #44 Banquet, 5:30 p.m., American Legion. For more info call DeWayne Groneberg, 320-563-8446.

Feb. 11: Houston County WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Fest Building, Spring Grove. For more info call Christopher Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Feb. 11, 2017: Fishing for a Cure Fundraiser, noon-2 p.m., East Side Lake, Austin. For more info call Glenn Newman, 507-438-0313.

Feb. 11, 2017: Sibley County PF Banquet, 4 p.m., Arlington Community Center. For more info call Jon Harbarth, 507-237-5679.

Feb. 11, 2017: Southeast MDHA Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Events by Saker, Kasson. For more info call Dave Peterson, 507-365-8875.

Feb. 17: North Woods WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Black Woods Banquet Center, Proctor. For more info call Matt Erjavec, 218-464-8908.

Feb. 18: East Central PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Floppy Crappie Lakeside Pub, Pine City. For more info call Beth Peterson, 651-785-6520.

Feb. 18: Isanti County MDHA Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Cambridge Armed Forces Reserve Building. For more info call Jeff McCann, 763-242-8677.

Feb. 18: River Valley RMEF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Johnson Hall, St. Peter. For more info call Bob Halquist, 507-248-9622.

Feb. 23: Scott County PF #125 Banquet, 5 p.m., Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call Erica Krecklau, 952-292-3083.

Feb. 24: Minnewaska DU Banquet, Minnewaska House. For more info call Josh Wolf, 320-219-3187.

Feb. 25: Chisago County PF Banquet, 4 p.m., Lent Town Hall. For more info call Tim Kane, 651-674-6209.

Feb. 25: Bemidji Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, Bemidji. For more info call Aaron Humeniuk, 218-766-6982.

Feb. 25: North Metro Muskies Inc. Banquet, Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call Jason Wegwerth, 763-478-1748.

Feb. 25: Rush Creek NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Stumpy’s, Rushford. For more info call Mitch Paulson. 507-459-4931.

Feb. 25: Martin Co. Conservation Club Banquet, 5 p.m., Fairmont Armory. For more info call Justin Sommer, 507-236-8086.

Feb. 25: North Country Spurs NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eagles Club, Grand Rapids. For more info call Scott Winter, 218-999-7386.

March 2: Turn in Poachers Banquet, 5 p.m., Bemidji Eagles Club. For more info call Dennis Mackedanz, 218-326-8477.

March 4: Minnesota Northeast WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Elks Lodge, Virginia. For more info call Buck Nordlof, 218-434-0399.

March 4: Snake River MDHA Banquet, Grand Events Center, Mora. For more info call Laura Ambrose, 320-279-2829.

March 4: North Country Bowhunters SCI Banquet, Schwan Center, Blaine. For more info www.scincb.org

March 4: Des Moines Valley MDHA Banquet, 6 p.m., B.A.R.C., Windom. For more info call Denis Quarberg, 507-831-5015.

March 4: Wright County PF Banquet, 5:30 pm., River City Extreme, Monticello. For more info call Melissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

March 4: North Country Bowhunters Banquet, 3 p.m., Nat’l Sports Center, Blaine. For more info call Kal Stoks, 651-472-3975.

March 9: Rum River MWA Banquet, 5 p.m., The Links Northfork, Ramsey. For more info call Ross Hedin, 763-427-6524.

March 11: Twin Cities WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Radisson Hotel, Roseville. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

March 11: Minnesota Lakes WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Broadway Ballroom, Alexandria. For more info call Steve Jorud, 320-491-7596.

March 11: PF Chapter 844 Banquet, 4 p.m. For more info call John Swanson, 651-324-3648.

March 11: Rice County PF #821 Banquet, 5 p.m., Faribault Eagles Club. For more info call Dean Turek, 507-403-9846.

March 11: Upper MN River Valley NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Prairie’s Edge Casino & Resort, Granite Falls. For more info call Sharon Krogstad, 320-564-4063.

March 11: Twin Cities WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Radisson Hotel, Roseville. For more info call Christopher Petersen, 507-450-6256.

March 16: Turn in Poachers Banquet, 5 p.m., Jack & Jim’s Event Center. For more info call Dennis Mackedanz, 218-326-8477.

March 18: Pine County NWTF Banquet, 4 p.m., Hinckley Community Center, Hinckley. For more info call Brad Klepsa, 651-246-5201.

March 18: Brown County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Orchid Inn, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Jeremy Berg, 507-240-0096.

March 18: Lake of the Woods WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Baudette. For more info call Scott Fritsinger, 218-395-0408.

March 18: Southern MN DU Banquet, Sherburn Community Center. For more info call Doug Hartke, 507-236-1700.

March 18: South Central Minnesota PF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Vern Eide Chevrolet, Albert Lea. For more info call Greg Posthumus, 507-383-4458.

Dog Events

Feb. 19, March 19, April 16: CMRC Informal Trial & Hunt test for all Retrievers puppy & up. Reg. 8-8:30 a.m. For more info www.cmrcmn.org

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Shows

Feb. 3-4, 2017: Minnesota Decoy Collectors Assoc. Show, Fri. 1-9 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m., Minneapolis Airport Marriott Hotel. www.mndecoycollectors.com for more info.

Feb. 9-12: LaCross Boat Sports, Travel RV & Hunting Show, Thurs. 5-10 p.m., Fri.  & Sat. 11-10 p.m., Sun. 11-5 p.m., LaCrosse Auditorium. For more info www.shamrockprod.com

Feb. 10-12: St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show, Fri. noon-9 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m., Rivers Edge Convention Center. www.stcloudsportshow.com for more info.

Feb. 15-19: Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show, Wed. & Thurs. 5-10 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 11-10 p.m., Sun. 11-5 p.m., DECC. For more info www.shamrockprod.com

Feb. 17-19: Pheasant Fest, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 9-6 p.m., Sun. 9-4 p.m., Minneapolis Convention Center. www.pheasantsforever.com for more info.

Feb. 24-25: SCI World Hunting Expo., Fri. 2-10 p.m., Sat. 10-3 p.m., Minneapolis Marriott Northwest, Brooklyn Park. For more info call 952-693-1461.

Feb. 24: Sheldon Valley Sportsman Assoc. SE MN Antler Classic, 6-10 p.m., Houston American Legion. For more info call Nick Thesing, 507-896-2056.

March 2-5: Red River Valley Sportsmens Boat, Camping & Vacation Show, Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. noon-9 p.m., Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m., FargoDome. www.fargosporshow.com for more info.

March 10-12: Outdoor News Deer & Turkey Classic, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 9-7 p.m., Sun. 9-5 p.m., Warner Coliseum, State Fair Grounds. Go to www.mndeershow.com for a $2 discount coupon.

March 11-12: Wells Gun Traders Show, Sat. 8-5 p.m., Sun. 8-4 p.m., U.S.C. Public School. For more info call 507-525-0873.

March 23-26: Northwest Sportshow, Thurs. 1-9 p.m., Fri. 11-9 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m., Minneapolis Convention Center. For more info www.northwestsportshow.com

March 25: Heritage Arms Society’s Antique Arms Collectors Show, 9-3 p.m., Eagan Civic Arena. For more info call 651-260-4532 eves.

* * *

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

Jan. 28-29: Duluth Convention Center DECC

Feb. 18-19: Hastings Armory.

Feb. 25-26, March 25-26: Anoka Armory.

March 4-5, 2017: Mankato NG Training Ctr.

* * *

Minnesota Weapons Collectors, Gun Shows. Sat. 8-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m. www.mwca.org or call 612-721-8976 for more info.

Feb. 4-5: Jackpot Junction Casino, Morton.

March 18-19, 2017: MN State Fairgrounds, Coliseum Bldg.

* * *

Neigels Authentic Arms Shows. Call 218-736-2133 or neigel@prtel.com for more info or tables. Sat. shows 9-5 p.m. & Sun. 9-3 p.m. Adm. $4. Open to the public.

Feb. 18-19: Fergus Falls, National Guard Armory.

April 8-9: Sauk Centre, Civic Ice Arena.

April 29-30: Detroit Lakes, National Guard Armory.

Special Events

April 21: Red Wing Environmental Learning Center Community Celebration, 5 p.m., Red Wing Armory. For more info www.RedWingELC.com

Education/Seminar

Jan. 28: DNR Snowmobile Safety, 10 a.m., Lafayette Community Center. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Feb. 4: Minnesota Waterfowl Symposium, 9-4 p.m., Minneapolis Airport Marriott, Bloomington. For more info call Brad Nylin, 952-767-0320.

Feb. 11: DNR Snowmobile Safety, 10 a.m., Tracy Area High School AG Rm, Tracy. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

March 25: DNR Turkey Clinic, 10 a.m., Lafayett Community Center, Lafayette. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

April 29: DNR ATV Safety, 10 a.m., Tracy Veteran’s Memorial Center. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

May 21: Youth Firearm Safety On-Line Field Day, 8 a.m., Redwood River Sportsmen Club, Marshall. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

May 29, 21: Firearm Safety Class, 7 p.m., Tracy Ambulance Garage. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 18: ATV Safety Class, 10 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

July 8: Off Road Ed. 10 a.m., Nicollet Conservation Club, Nicollet. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Sept. 9: Hunter Safety Ed, 10 a.m., Ted Schotzko Wildlife Acres, Tracy. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Now-Feb. 21: Cross-country Ski Club, 7-8:30 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Now-Feb. 22: Cross-country Ski Club, 10-11:30 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Now-Feb. 22: Adapted Cross-country Ski Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Now-Feb. 23: Cross-country Ski Club 7-8:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Jan. 27: Beginner Snowshoeing, 4-5:30 p.m., Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve.

Jan. 28: Ski-skating II-Intermediate, 9:30-11 a.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Jan. 28,: Classic II-Intermediate, noon-1:30 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Jan. 28: Ski-skating I-Basics, 9:30-11 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Jan. 28: Family Classic, noon-1;30 p.m., Hyland Lake park Reserve.

Jan. 28,: Beginner Snowshoeing, 10-11:30 a.m., French Regional Park.

Jan. 28: Family Snowshoeing, Hot Cocoa, 1-2:30 p.m., French Regional Park.

Jan. 28: Snowshoe Tracking Hike, 2:30-4 p.m., Lowry Nature Center.

Jan. 29: Ski-skating I, Basics, 9:30-11 a.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Jan. 29: Classic Beginner I, Basics, noon-1:30 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Jan. 29: Ski-skating I, Basics, 9:30-11 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Jan. 29: Guided Snowshoe Hike, 1-2:30 p.m., Eastman Nature Center.

Jan. 29: Adaptive Ice Fishing, 1-3 p.m., Fish Lake Regional Park.

Jan. 30: Nordic Ski Along, 7-8:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Feb. 1: Classic Beginner I, Basics, 7-8:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Feb. 2: Ski-skating I, Basics, 7-8:30 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Feb. 3: Family Showshoeing, 4-5:30 p.m., Cleary Lake Regional Park.

Feb. 4: Family Classic, 9:30-11 a.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Feb. 4: Classic Beginner I, Basics, noon-1:30 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Feb. 4: Ski-skating I, Basics, 9:30-11 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Feb. 4: Family Classic, noon-1:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Feb. 4: Snowshoe Along the Mississippi, 10-noon, Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Feb. 4: Beginner Ice Fishing, 10-noon, Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park.

Feb. 5: Classic Beginner I, Basics, noon-1:30 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Feb. 5: Ski-skating II, Intermediate, 9:30-11 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Feb. 5: Classic Beginner I, Basics, noon-1:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Feb. 6: Nordic Ski Along, 7-8:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

* * *

Maplewood Nature Center Schedule of Events. For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

Jan. 28: Fur Trade Heritage, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Feb. 4: Self Guided Snowshoe Rental, 9-4 p.m.

Feb. 11: Snowshoe Hike, 10-noon.

Feb. 25: Nature Family Fun ECFE, Animal Tracks, 10-11:30 a.m.

March 3:  Snowshoe Moon Walk, Prairie Farm Preserve, 6:30-8 p.m.

March 4: Snakes Alive, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

March 11: Prunning Shrubs in Rain Garden, 10-11:30 a.m.

March 18: SAP into Syrup, 2-3:30 p.m.

March 25, 2017: Nature Family Fun ECFE, Maple Sap into Syrup, 10-11:30 a.m.

April 1: Its the Bomb, 2-3:45 p.m.

April 8: Vegetable Growing Basics, 9:30-4 p.m.

April 22: Nature Family Fun ECFE, Honk & Quack Parade, 10-11:30 a.m.

April 29: Service Project, 10-2 p.m.

May 6: Trees for the Bees, 1-4 p.m.

May 12: Birds & Blooms of Fish Creek, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Fish Creek.

Season Dates

Feb. 19: Spearing for bullheads, redhorse, sand other rough fish season closes.

Feb. 26: Walleye, sauger, pike, and bass seasons close.

Feb. 26: Bowfishing and darkhouse spearing season closes.

Feb. 28: MN/SD border waters walleye and northern pike closes.

Feb. 28: Mink and muskrat (north & south) seasons close.

Feb. 28: Rabbit and squirrel seasons close

Shooting/Archery

Feb. 25: Prairie Archers, 8-4 p.m. For more info call Monty Klatt, 320-282-2527.

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s Association. 2016 Schedule of shoots. For more info call John Wachlarowicz, 651-492-2572.

Every Sat.: 3D Archery Shoots, 10-5 p.m.

1st Sun. of the Month: 3D Archery Shoot, 9-3 p.m.

Feb. 5: 3D shoot (30 targets)

March 5: 3D shoot (40 targets)

April 2, May 7, June 4: 3D shoot (50 targets)

April 23: Running Biathlon.

May 21: Traditional shoot.

June 4: NASP tournament.

July 8-9: 3D Shoot (80 targets)

July 16: JOAD Achievement Shoot.

Sept. 3: 3D Shoot (40 targets, Bow Hunter’s Challenge)

Tournaments/Contests

Jan. 29: Prior Lake Sportsmens Club Ice Fishing Contest, 1-3 p.m., Prior Lake. For more info call Barb Prindle, 612-865-1553.

Feb. 4: Holes 4 Heroes Ice Fishing Tournament, Medicine Lake, Plymouth. www.fishingforlife.org for more info.

Feb. 4: Anoka County PF Ice Fishing Derby, 11-2 p.m., Lake George Regional Park. For more info www.anokapf.org

Feb. 4: Park Rapids American Legion Contest, 1 p.m., Park Rapids, Fish Hook Lake. For more info call Jerry Benham, 218-732-9657.

Feb. 5: Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club Fishing Derby, Sleepy Eye Lake, noon-3 p.m. For more info call Lynn Krenz, 507-920-0459.

Feb. 5: Fish Lake Sportsmen Club Ice Fishing contest, 1-3 p.m., Fish Lake. For more info call Lance Schmitt, 612-790-3061.

Feb. 10-11: Redwood County PF Coyote Hunt, 6 p.m., Roadhouse, Wabasso. For more info call Ray Sweetman, 507-626-0422.

Feb. 11: Ice Castle Classic, Lac Qui Parle Lake, Watson. www.icecastleclassic.com for more info.

Feb. 11: Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge Kid’s Ice Fishing, 10-noon, McNally Boat Landing, Winona. For more info call Ed Lagace, 507-494-6236.

Feb. 12: Princeton Lions Ice Fishing Contest, 1-4 p.m., Green Lake. www.e-Clubhouse.org/sites/princetonmn for more info.

Feb. 18: Lake City Sportsmans Club, Ice Fishing Contest, at the Club. For more info call 651-564-1082.

Feb. 25: Norris Lake Ice Fishing Contest, 10-noon, Norris Lake, St. Francis. For more info call Carol Novak, 612-242-9542.

Meetings

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Mississippi Longtails PF meets first Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7:30 p.m., The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets the 3rd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Waite Park Gander Mtn. store. Call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906 or Tom Clapp, 320-685-3960.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Waterfall Inn. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets 1st Thurs of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Dana Hanson, 651-895-0643.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

