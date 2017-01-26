Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs and Collars — Jan. 27, 2017

by Site Staff

Region I – Capt. Laura Petreikis

CPO Jones checked a group of waterfowl hunters from McHenry coming in after a successful hunt on the Mississippi River. The hunters claimed to have 300 decoys in their boat, four hunters, a dog and a 14-foot canoe. The passengers were hanging over the bow coming in to the launch, breaking ice. The four hunters had 19 ducks all separated in the boat. Their life jackets were sealed in a frozen compartment, their throwable device was not in serviceable condition and the registration on their tender boat was expired in 2015. CPO Jones issued one citation for passenger location and three written warnings for lifejackets, throwable and expired registration.

CPO Posateri cited an Andover man for failing to check his traps at least once per calendar day. He was trapping during the open groundhog season and caught a fox in a live trap.

CPO Posateri and Captain Petreikis patrolled Mercer County during the firearms deer season. Two trucks were coming out of the field when the CPOs met them near the road. The hunter in the second truck was transporting a loaded uncased muzzleloader in the truck. He later admitted to CPO Posateri his intention was to shoot if a deer came out as they were driving back to get breakfast. An Aledo man was issued a citation for the violation.

With the assistance of a concerned Erie deer hunter and his son, CPO Palumbo issued a citation and multiple written warnings to a young Morrison hunter that had a bad case of buck fever. The young hunter saw a buck standing in a CRP buffer strip as he was driving down the road. He just couldn’t resist and jumped out of his car and took a shot from the road. The deer hunter that called in the complaint was hunting in the same field that the Morrison youth shot into. CPO Palumbo arranged a meeting with the young hunter and his father at their residence and discussed the deer hunting laws and hunter/firearms safety. The deer, or any signs that it was hit, was not discovered.

During the second firearms deer season, CPO Alt charged two Winnebago County hunters for hunting by aid or use of bait in Boone County. The hunter who admitted to placing 11 piles of oats out in front of their ground blinds in the picked soybean field they were hunting also received a written warning for unlawful feeding of white-tailed deer under the state’s administrative rule.

CPO Jansen discovered a man and young boy rabbit hunting on railroad and neighboring property without permission during the firearms deer season. Both the man and the boy were not wearing the required blaze orange and the boy did not have a hunting license. The man was issued a citation for blaze orange requirement and hunting without permission. Written warnings were issued under parental responsibility.

CPO Finn was checking deer hunters during the second firearms season. He found three hunters who were hunting over an area known to be baited. The hunters admitted to hunting by use or aid of bait. Three hunters received citations for six illegally taken deer. Thirteen citations in all were issued to include unlawful take of white-tailed deer, hunting by use or aid of bait and unlawfully making food available for deer. All three hunters will have mandatory court dates in Putnam County.

CPO Thompson investigated a hunting incident involving a man who fell from his treestand in McDonough County. After an evening hunt, the man was beginning his descent from his treestand when he fell approximately 18 feet to the ground. Local emergency response units were dispatched to the scene. The man was evacuated to a local hospital where he was treated for a broken/fractured femur. CPO Thompson responded to the scene and took measurements and photographs of the location.

Region II – Capt. Brett Scroggins

During the second firearms deer season, CPO Siedsma and CPOT Cox observed three subjects walking through a field carrying shotguns. Upon checking the subjects, they stated they were waterfowl hunting. Two of the three were not in possession of valid hunting license, state waterfowl and federal waterfowl stamps and cited accordingly. One subject was arrested for being in possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID card.

CPO Wollgast was given a tip about four firearms deer hunters who had shot at a deer on private property from Goose Lake Prairie. The hunter who had shot it had left the park after he was confronted by the complainant. After a long interview, the other remaining hunters admitted there was a fourth person who had shot. CPO Wollgast arranged to meet the four hunters together at the site in several days. CPO Wollgast met with the three hunters he had talked to prior and issued them warnings for being accessories to hunting without permission. The shooter failed to show up and meet. Two hours after the other hunters who had been warned left, the shooter called making excuses for why he did not show up. He was given a second chance and met with CPO Wollgast later in the week. He proudly showed him where he had shot. He was informed he shot onto private property and smartly asked to see the signs. He was shown the signs he had walked 200 yards past before he shot. He was issued a citation and several written warnings.

During the firearms deer season, CPO Reid stopped a deer hunter who was not wearing the required blaze orange clothing, did not have the correct permit to be deer hunting at the time, and was unlawfully using a crossbow. The hunter was also set up on the property line, with shooting lanes cut and scent attractants hanging on the neighboring property. Several citations and written warnings were issued for the violations.

CPO Macias found a baited stand in Marion County and visited the area several times during the day, CPO Macias finally found the hunter in his stand at the end of the second day and walked up to him. The hunter denied baiting anything. CPO Macias kept asking him to tell him if he had baited any area in which he hunts, the subject said no. CPO Macias suggested they both walk around the hunting area, CPO Macias found at least three separate spots where the hunter finally admitted he laid some food to attract deer. A citation was issued and the hunter was ordered to remove the bait.

CPO Whitchurch and CPOT Poffenberger were on patrol at Lake Michigan when they observed multiple people fishing. As CPO Whitchurch approached one angler, the angler realized the Conservation Police were present and immediately reached into a plastic bag and began to toss yellow perch back into Lake Michigan waters. CPO Whitchurch ordered the angler to stop his actions. CPO Whitchurch was able to count the fish in the angler’s possession which was more than the 15 yellow perch limit. The subject was cited for the over limit of yellow perch.

Region III – Capt. Jim Mayes

CPO Wellum stopped a side-by-side ATV with five Michigan residents in Clark County on private property. Four of the subjects were hunting. No one had the required amount of blaze orange on while hunting in the state of Illinois. None of the firearms were in cases. Wellum issued four citations and five warnings.

CPO Moody located a Charleston man in rural Coles County that had been lost for two hours after hunting. Moody found the man approximately one mile from his truck and gave him a ride back.

CPO Barnes cited a subject in Shelby County for deer hunting without a valid deer permit and no hunting license. The subject attempted to pass as his brother, providing CPO Barnes with his brother’s licenses and permits.

Sgt. McReynolds, while patrolling Shelby County, located a Beecher City man hunting deer with a Fayette County firearms deer permit. The man was issued a citation.

CPO Barnes and Sgt. McReynolds cited two subjects from the Chicago area for deer hunting over bait in Shelby County. The pair was also issued several written warnings.

Sgt. Williamson was patrolling near his residence during the second shotgun season when he heard beagles hunting behind his house. He looked for where the hunters were parked but could not find a vehicle. As he drove up to the west side of his driveway, two beagles ran across the road in front of him. He exited his vehicle and walked towards his driveway. As he looked in his yard, a hunter was walking through his yard without a blaze orange hat. When the hunter saw Sgt. Williamson, he unloaded his gun. Sgt. Williamson made contact with the hunter and asked why he was hunting in the yard of that house. The hunter stated he was just following the dogs. When asked if he knew who lived there, the hunter stated he did not. Sgt. Williamson informed him that it was his house. The Decatur man was issued a citation for hunting too close to a residence.

CPO Wright and CPOT Ausmus followed up on a baiting complaint in Livingston County. Two young boys were alleged to have been leaving bird feed and molasses out near their treestand. The CPOs made contact with the father who supervises them while hunting, the complaint was unfounded. However one of the boys shot and tagged a white-tailed deer on opening day but failed to check it in. The boys are also budding trappers and had a few dog-proof traps set near the residence and a skinned raccoon in the garage. One boy just completed his trapper education course but had yet to buy his license. The father was issued a single citation for failure to report harvest and was educated on the trapping violations.

Region IV – Capt. Jamie Maul

CPOs Gushleff and Goetten put out a deer decoy in Greene County. Within five minutes, a truck approached and a passenger got out. The hunter laid the gun across the hood of the truck and shot. The hunter was 13 years old and was under the direction of his grandfather. The 13-year-old hunter couldn’t believe how real the deer looked and commented he had seen them used on North Woods Law.

Sgt. Wagner and CPO Gushleff responded to a hunting accident in Greene County. A subject was coyote hunting, when he disappeared from the hunting party. Approximately 15 minutes later, they found his truck in a 10- to 12-foot ditch. He had severe head injuries and was flown to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. The accident is under investigation.

CPO Goetten stopped a vehicle with out-of- state registration for a traffic offense the day following the second firearms deer season. The occupants admitted they were in town for the firearms deer season. A check on the non-resident passenger revealed he claimed Illinois resident status when he bought his license and deer permits. He was cited for the offense.

CPO Goetten was working a remote area in Jersey County when he encountered suspicious activity. He attempted to stop a truck suspected of being involved. The suspected driver was known to CPO Goetten from a previous case where the subject was hunting with the aid of an ATV with a loaded rifle. He also had priors for large amounts of drugs and his driver’s license was revoked. CPO Goetten attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver fled. A pursuit ensued for several miles before the subject’s driving became a risk to other drivers. CPO Goetten and a Sheriff’s Deputy later located the subject and took him to into custody. The truck he was driving was located hidden behind a shed at another person’s residence. The subject was arrested for aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving while license revoked, and reckless driving.

CPO Weishaupt received a call from an outfitter in Pike County during firearm deer season. The hunter had shot a buck earlier and went back out to shoot a doe. Not only did the hunter harvest a doe, but he also shot a second buck.

Region V – Capt. Tim Daiber

CPO Folden discovered during an administrative investigation and Ohio man unlawfully used his father’s deer permit to tag a 10-point buck. The father was an Illinois resident. The Ohio man did not have a hunting license, habitat stamp, or deer permit. He believed he could legally use his father’s licenses and permits since he was hunting on private property. The Illinois resident did not purchase his hunting credentials until after his son illegally harvested the deer. The Ohio man was cited for unlawfully using another person’s permit, unlawful take of a deer, hunting without a deer permit, hunting without a hunting license and a written warning for no habitat stamp. A 10-point deer rack was seized.

CPO Diggins issued a Bluford hunter a citation for no deer permit. The hunter killed a deer and attempted to tag the deer and realized he didn’t have a permit in his possession. The hunter went to a local vendor purchased a permit and returned and tagged the deer. The hunter was also issued a written warning for failure to tag immediately upon kill.

CPO Lay and CPO Folden worked waterfowl hunters hunting on Rend Lake. Two waterfowl hunters were cited and warned for no hunting license, no federal stamp, and warned for parental responsibility for allowing a minor that was hunting with them, for an unplugged shotgun and failing to register with the Harvest Information Program (HIP).

CPO Lay issued a Jefferson County bow hunter a citation for no valid permit, harvesting a deer with his bow, during the firearm deer season. The hunter only possessed an archery tag. A written warning was issued to the same hunter for not having a habitat stamp.

CPO Buhnerkempe was called out at approximately 10 p.m. one night to respond to a possible poached deer. Upon arrival, CPO Buhnerkempe located a man at a residence with a freshly killed deer head that had been cut off at the body. The poacher admitted to cutting the deer’s head off and throwing the body in a river. The deer was untagged and had not been checked in by the legal time. The man was ticketed for unlawful take of a deer, failure to immediately tag a deer, failure to report harvest by 10 p.m., wanton waste of edible deer meat, transportation of an uncased bow, pollution of a waterway, and hunting without permission of landowner. A Hoyt Carbon Defiant bow and 12-point deer head were seized as evidence.

CPO Vasicek cited a subject who harvested a small buck deer with a firearm, failed to tag the deer or call it in. The subject rather removed the head and hid it to sneak out later and left the rest of the deer in the timber. He was cited for unlawful possession of deer, wanton waste, failure to tag, and hunting without permission.

A traffic stop was conducted by CPOs in southern Illinois after surveying a truck traveling at an extremely slow rate of speed, stopping repeatedly in the roadway for approximately three miles. Upon making contact with the occupants of the truck, the passenger was found to be in possession of a .30-30 Winchester lever-action rifle lying in his lap. The hunter stated he was coyote hunting. The hunter was arrested for hunting by the aid of a vehicle, hunting from the roadway, coyote hunting during closed season, transport of an uncased firearm. The driver of the truck was arrested for hunting by the aid of a vehicle and hunting from the roadway as an accessory. The .30-30 Winchester rifle was seized.