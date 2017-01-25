In Wyoming, bill would give extra licenses to women’s antelope hunt

by Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming lawmakers are considering a bill that aims to create parity between men’s and women’s antelope hunting events.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the state Game and Fish Department provides 80 additional antelope tags for the One Shot Antelope Hunt held each fall in Lander.

However, it doesn’t do the same for the new the Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt held in Ucross.

Senate File 60 would change that.

Sponsored by Republican Jim Anderson, R-Casper, the bill would provide 80 additional tags for the women’s hunt.

The Game and Fish Department supports the bill, which has passed the state Senate and is now before the House.