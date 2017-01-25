Report: U.S. hunters taking more mature bucks than yearlings

by Staff and News Reports

ATHENS, Ga. — U.S. whitetail hunters took more mature bucks than 1½-year-old or “yearling” bucks for the second consecutive year – and the second year ever in modern history – according to data compiled by the Quality Deer Management Association for its 2017 Whitetail Report.

In the 2015-16 hunting season, the most recent season with complete deer harvest data available from every whitetail state, the percentage of 3½-year-old and older bucks climbed to 35 percent of the nation’s buck harvest, the highest harvest rate in modern history. That exceeds the rate of harvest for yearling bucks (34 percent) and the harvest of 2½-year-old bucks as well, which was 31 percent.

Of the 28 whitetail states that collect age data on bucks, the top state in harvest of mature bucks for the 2015-16 season was, again, Mississippi, where 77 percent of bucks killed were 3½ years old or older. Arkansas claimed the lowest rate at only 7 percent. Arkansas has led the nation in this statistic seven of the last eight years.

In total buck harvest, the 2015-2016 season was nearly identical to the previous five-year average. More antlered bucks were shot in 25 of 37 states (68 percent) in the 2015-16 deer season than during the 2014-15 season. Six of 13 states in the Northeast, six of 11 states in the Southeast, and all 13 states in the Midwest shot more bucks in 2015 than 2014. The total buck harvest was 2,715,246, and that was 4 percent higher than in 2014. Southeast hunters shot 3 percent fewer bucks than the prior year while Midwest hunters shot 10 percent more and the Northeast harvest increased 11 percent.

Complete state-by-state estimates of total buck harvest, buck age structure, and other harvest parameters are available in the full 2017 Whitetail Report, which also includes a look at numerous other critical issues for whitetails and deer hunters.