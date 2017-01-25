Pennsylvania hunting, trapping season specs up for discussion

by Staff and News Reports

Furtaking seasons and bag limits will be among the discussions at the Pennsylvania Game Commission meeting.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners will hold its first quarterly meeting of 2017, from Jan. 29-31 at the agency’s Harrisburg headquarters.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, beginning at 1 p.m., the commissioners will hear public recommendations for 2017-18 hunting and furtaking seasons and bag limits. Doors will open at noon. Individuals interested in offering public testimony – limited to five minutes – may register on a first-come, first-to-speak basis.

On Monday, Jan. 30, the board will gather any additional public comments and hear Game Commission staff reports beginning at 8:30 a.m. Doors open at 7:45 a.m. Registration for those interested in offering public testimony – limited to five minutes – also will begin at that time.

PowerPoint presentations are not permitted during the public comment period.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, beginning at 8:30 a.m., the board will take up its prepared agenda to give preliminary approval to hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits for 2017-18. The board also could vote preliminarily to create a pheasant-hunting permit, and could cast a preliminary vote to allow semiautomatic rifles and air rifles for some hunting purposes. Doors open at 7:45 a.m.

Antlerless deer license allocations for the 2017-18 seasons will be presented for the board to consider at its meeting in April. Harvest results from the 2016-17 deer seasons will be announced in mid-March.

The agenda for the January meeting is available at the Game Commission’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov. Under “Quick Clicks,” on the left side of the homepage, select “Meetings of the Board & Upcoming Events,” then click the link labeled “agenda.”

The Game Commission’s headquarters is located at 2001 Elmerton Avenue, just off the Progress Avenue exit of Interstate 81 in Harrisburg, Dauphin County.

Those unable to attend the meeting can watch much of it from home: The meeting is scheduled to be live-streamed beginning Monday morning, immediately following the conclusion of public comments. The livestream can be accessed through the agency’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov, though viewers will need to log in to a free account to access the stream. In addition, the full Board meeting on Tuesday is to be live-streamed beginning at 8:30 a.m.