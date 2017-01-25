Outdoor News Twitter poll: For anglers, how close is too close on the ice?

by Brian Peterson

A sixth case of chronic wasting disease in Minnesota white-tailed deer in the wild — all in the span of about two months — was recently confirmed in southeastern Minnesota. So, that being said, would you eat venison from a deer taken from that region?

That was the question Outdoor News posed in a Twitter poll that ran from Monday to Tuesday afternoon.

Of the 165 who took the poll, 58 percent said no, 44 percent said yes.

“Nope, plenty of tested herds to eat from,” one poll-taker commented. “I throw the ribs away now, too, along with the spine, brain stem …”

OK, let’s move from hunting to fishing: When it comes to ice-fishing etiquette, how close is too close — in other words, what should be the “buffer” between ice anglers?

