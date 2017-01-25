Montana elk, deer special application drawing deadline March 15

by Staff and News Reports

Hunters are reminded that the deadline for applying for bull and antlerless elk and mule deer buck permits in Montana is March 15.

The deer and elk permit application packet is available at Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks license providers and online at http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/licenses/. The deer and elk permit application packet explains the rules for each hunting district and gives directions for applying. Hunters may apply online or stop in to the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks office and apply in person.

All elk B licenses previously offered in region one are now “antlerless elk permits.” Hunters who wish to hunt antlerless elk in region one must apply by March 15.

Elk hunting in many HDs or portions of HDs in Regions 2, 3 and 6 now offer “antlerless elk permits” instead of, or in addition to, elk B licenses. If you seek to harvest an antlerless elk using an anterless permit in those hunting districts, you must apply for an anterless elk permit by March 15. The deadline to apply for elk B licenses is June 1.

Prerequisites for applying for these permits include a conservation license, base hunting license and elk and/or deer license. Also, applicants for archery season-only permits must purchase a bow and arrow license prior to submitting an application.