Fee increases proposed for hunting, fishing, outdoor recreation in Minnesota

by Staff and News Reports

Under a budget proposal, fees to both boat and fish would go up in Minnesota.

From hunting to fishing and boating to snowmobiling, outdoor recreation types in Minnesota would see increases in licenses and the like under a budget being proposed by Gov. Mark Dayton.

According to a release by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the following would see increases: