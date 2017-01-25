Fee increases proposed for hunting, fishing, outdoor recreation in Minnesota
From hunting to fishing and boating to snowmobiling, outdoor recreation types in Minnesota would see increases in licenses and the like under a budget being proposed by Gov. Mark Dayton.
According to a release by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the following would see increases:
- Fishing and hunting: The DNR release said that the Game and Fish Fund is expected to be in the red starting in 2019, so to maintain the fund’s basic level of services, it said the governor would propose increases to fishing and deer-hunting license fees. Under the plan, a resident annual angling license would increase by $3 (from $22 to $25), and a nonresident annual angling license would go up $6 (from $45 to $51). A resident deer hunting license would increase from $30 to $34 and a nonresident deer hunting license would increase from $165 to $185.
- State parks: According to the DNR release, state park permit fees have not been raised since 2003, while visits, as evidenced by permit sales, have increased by about 30 percent in the last three years. The governor’s proposal would increase daily park permit fees by $1 (from $5 to $6) per day and annual permits would increase by $5 per year (from $25 to $30). According to the DNR release, the fee increase, as well as $9.3 million in new General Fund money, will be used to support parks and trails operations.
- Snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, boats, trails: The governor’s budget proposes to raise three-year registration fees for snowmobiles by $10 per year (from $75 to $105) and ATVs by $5 per year (from $45 to $60). Also, three-year boat registration fees would increase in a range from $2 to $60, depending on the length of the watercraft. For example, fees for a 17- to 19-foot watercraft would increase by $18. The state’s daily ski pass would rise by $2 (from $5 to $7). Also, the annual watercraft surcharge fee would increase from $5 to $12 — to fight aquatic invasive species and support research for long-term control methods (the surcharge was last increased from $2 to $5 in 1993), according to the DNR release.
