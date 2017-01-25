Fortunately for ethical hunters, many poachers don’t understand social media

by Keri Butt

A quick browse through the “Cuffs and Collars” page in each issue of Illinois Outdoor News reveals that there are plenty of hunters in the state who could probably use a lesson on ethics.

Ethics: “a discipline in dealing with what is good and bad with moral duty and obligation; principals of conduct; a guiding philosophy.” – Merriam-Webster.

Recently in my area, a hunter allegedly killed four bucks. While he shot them all during hunting season, he didn’t have appropriate permits for all of them. He even went so far as to cut the antlers off at least one of the bucks and report it as a doe harvest. How did he get busted? The same way so many poachers are caught these days. He made the idiotic choice to put a photo on Facebook! I suppose we should be thankful for people who don’t realize the implications of social media. It makes light work for law enforcement and it offers a greater chance of charges being filed.

As hunters, it’s equally important that ethics carry over from our everyday lives into our hunting experiences. But hey, when you’re a hunter, there’s not a whole lot of distinction between the two. For most of us, our day to day is hunting, even if it’s just in our thoughts.

Unfortunately, not all hunters share this philosophy. Frankly, these folks don’t deserve to be upheld in the same category as those of us who choose to abide by ethics. These unscrupulous acts come in many forms and own different degrees of intentional destruction to wildlife, human life, ecosystems, and/or property. But I’m specifically talking about poaching. And to me, poaching is poaching — whether it’s 15 dead bucks laying in a pile with their antlers cut off or a walleye two inches too small and taken out of season.

I’ll continue this topic, including one particularly despicable incident, in an upcoming issue of Illinois Outdoor News.