Solid pheasant year gets better in New Jersey

by Staff and News Reports

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Fish and Wildlife will be stocking an additional 300 pheasants for hunting, a result of another excellent production year in the state.

The birds will be stocked after dark on Friday, January 27, and be in the mix for hunters that next day.

Fifty birds will be stocked on each of the following wildlife management areas: Clinton, Flatbrook, Assunpink, Colliers Mills, Millville, and Glassboro. A 2017 license and pheasant stamp are required.

The Division has already stocked 8,000 additional birds to supplement the regular stocking season baseline of 50,000 pheasants. For more information visit http://www.njfishandwildlife.com/news/2017/xtrapheasants17.htm on the DFW website.