Illinois hunters harvest 144,150 deer in ’16-17 seasons

by Illinois DNR

Illinois deer hunters took more bucks than does, 56 percent to 44 percent, in 2016-17.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 144,150 deer during all 2016-17 seasons, which concluded Jan. 15. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 155,229 in 2015-16, according to a release by the State of Illinois.

During this year’s deer seasons, hunters took 44 percent does and 56 percent males.

A breakdown of Illinois deer hunting seasons is as follows:

Archery: Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 53,479 deer during the season which began on Oct. 1, 2016 and concluded on Jan. 15, 2017. That compares with the harvest of 56,767 during the 2015-16 archery season.

Youth: Young deer hunters harvested 3,259 deer during the 2016 Illinois Youth Deer Season conducted on Oct. 8-10, 2016, compared with 2,850 deer harvested during the 2015 youth hunt.

Traditional firearm season: Hunters took a preliminary total of 79,429 deer during the 2016 Illinois Firearm Deer Season on Nov. 18-20 and Dec. 1-4, 2016, compared with 86,847 deer taken during the 2015 firearm season.

Muzzleloader: Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested 3,297 deer during the 2016 Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 9-11, 2016, compared with 2,403 in 2015.

Late-winter seasons: The 2016-17 late-winter antlerless only and special CWD deer seasons concluded on Jan. 15, with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 4,686 deer, compared with a harvest of 6,362 deer taken during those seasons in 2015-16. Season dates for the late-winter and CWD seasons were Dec. 29, 2016-Jan. 1, 2017 and Jan. 13-15, 2017.

There were 14 northern Illinois counties open to the special CWD season in 2016-17, the same counties that were open for the 2015-16 seasons. The special CWD season is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.

There were 24 counties open for the late-winter antlerless season in 2016-17.  Four counties open previously for the late-winter season were closed for 2016-17 because they had reached deer population goals, while one county was added to the late-winter hunt. Counties that are at or below their individual goal for two consecutive years may be removed from the late-winter season.

A county-by-county summary:

2016-2017 Preliminary Deer Harvest

County

Archery

Youth

Firearm

Muzzleloader

LW/CWD

Total
Adams

1202

89

2358

105

3754
Alexander

166

12

421

28

627
Bond

328

28

571

14

941
Boone

117

1

121

2

37

278
Brown

821

59

967

57

231

2135
Bureau

634

29

998

64

1725
Calhoun

634

53

792

46

1525
Carroll

541

26

747

26

103

1443
Cass

530

21

683

27

1261
Champaign

295

15

228

15

553
Christian

425

42

608

26

1101
Clark

756

43

998

51

156

2004
Clay

518

37

1089

31

79

1754
Clinton

315

15

626

7

963
Coles

527

17

549

19

1112
Cook

108

108
Crawford

779

30

950

27

96

1882
Cumberland

363

32

708

24

1127
DeKalb

177

6

139

2

29

353
DeWitt

429

17

335

15

796
Douglas

133

6

138

7

284
Dupage

35

35
Edgar

370

27

566

19

86

1068
Edwards

209

18

412

17

656
Effingham

422

39

806

26

1293
Fayette

654

63

1501

43

2261
Ford

43

5

124

4

176
Franklin

966

51

1265

60

2342
Fulton

1492

86

2010

92

334

4014
Gallatin

254

19

468

22

763
Greene

652

51

1055

40

1798
Grundy

295

6

300

13

72

686
Hamilton

632

37

1166

39

145

2019
Hancock

720

50

1638

76

2484
Hardin

397

16

889

44

1346
Henderson

254

11

521

25

72

883
Henry

431

17

592

20

1060
Iroquois

351

11

516

32

910
Jackson

998

98

2243

68

3407
Jasper

483

48

969

29

1529
Jefferson

1231

93

1875

84

3283
Jersey

460

34

669

16

1179
JoDaviess

972

74

1862

84

500

3492
Johnson

631

39

1639

45

2354
Kane

264

30

1

7

302
Kankakee

282

10

204

13

54

563
Kendall

163

6

101

5

25

300
Knox

857

37

1196

52

162

2304
Lake

273

5

278
LaSalle

689

25

753

34

149

1650
Lawrence

476

11

583

37

1107
Lee

410

20

510

33

71

1044
Livingston

191

14

423

16

36

680
Logan

247

25

357

19

648
Macon

411

17

