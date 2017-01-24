Illinois hunters harvest 144,150 deer in ’16-17 seasons
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 144,150 deer during all 2016-17 seasons, which concluded Jan. 15. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 155,229 in 2015-16, according to a release by the State of Illinois.
During this year’s deer seasons, hunters took 44 percent does and 56 percent males.
A breakdown of Illinois deer hunting seasons is as follows:
Archery: Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 53,479 deer during the season which began on Oct. 1, 2016 and concluded on Jan. 15, 2017. That compares with the harvest of 56,767 during the 2015-16 archery season.
Youth: Young deer hunters harvested 3,259 deer during the 2016 Illinois Youth Deer Season conducted on Oct. 8-10, 2016, compared with 2,850 deer harvested during the 2015 youth hunt.
Traditional firearm season: Hunters took a preliminary total of 79,429 deer during the 2016 Illinois Firearm Deer Season on Nov. 18-20 and Dec. 1-4, 2016, compared with 86,847 deer taken during the 2015 firearm season.
Muzzleloader: Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested 3,297 deer during the 2016 Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 9-11, 2016, compared with 2,403 in 2015.
Late-winter seasons: The 2016-17 late-winter antlerless only and special CWD deer seasons concluded on Jan. 15, with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 4,686 deer, compared with a harvest of 6,362 deer taken during those seasons in 2015-16. Season dates for the late-winter and CWD seasons were Dec. 29, 2016-Jan. 1, 2017 and Jan. 13-15, 2017.
There were 14 northern Illinois counties open to the special CWD season in 2016-17, the same counties that were open for the 2015-16 seasons. The special CWD season is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.
There were 24 counties open for the late-winter antlerless season in 2016-17. Four counties open previously for the late-winter season were closed for 2016-17 because they had reached deer population goals, while one county was added to the late-winter hunt. Counties that are at or below their individual goal for two consecutive years may be removed from the late-winter season.
A county-by-county summary:
|
2016-2017 Preliminary Deer Harvest
|
County
|
Archery
|
Youth
|
Firearm
|
Muzzleloader
|
LW/CWD
|
Total
|Adams
|
1202
|
89
|
2358
|
105
|
–
|
3754
|Alexander
|
166
|
12
|
421
|
28
|
–
|
627
|Bond
|
328
|
28
|
571
|
14
|
–
|
941
|Boone
|
117
|
1
|
121
|
2
|
37
|
278
|Brown
|
821
|
59
|
967
|
57
|
231
|
2135
|Bureau
|
634
|
29
|
998
|
64
|
–
|
1725
|Calhoun
|
634
|
53
|
792
|
46
|
–
|
1525
|Carroll
|
541
|
26
|
747
|
26
|
103
|
1443
|Cass
|
530
|
21
|
683
|
27
|
–
|
1261
|Champaign
|
295
|
15
|
228
|
15
|
–
|
553
|Christian
|
425
|
42
|
608
|
26
|
–
|
1101
|Clark
|
756
|
43
|
998
|
51
|
156
|
2004
|Clay
|
518
|
37
|
1089
|
31
|
79
|
1754
|Clinton
|
315
|
15
|
626
|
7
|
–
|
963
|Coles
|
527
|
17
|
549
|
19
|
–
|
1112
|Cook
|
108
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
108
|Crawford
|
779
|
30
|
950
|
27
|
96
|
1882
|Cumberland
|
363
|
32
|
708
|
24
|
–
|
1127
|DeKalb
|
177
|
6
|
139
|
2
|
29
|
353
|DeWitt
|
429
|
17
|
335
|
15
|
–
|
796
|Douglas
|
133
|
6
|
138
|
7
|
–
|
284
|Dupage
|
35
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
35
|Edgar
|
370
|
27
|
566
|
19
|
86
|
1068
|Edwards
|
209
|
18
|
412
|
17
|
–
|
656
|Effingham
|
422
|
39
|
806
|
26
|
–
|
1293
|Fayette
|
654
|
63
|
1501
|
43
|
–
|
2261
|Ford
|
43
|
5
|
124
|
4
|
–
|
176
|Franklin
|
966
|
51
|
1265
|
60
|
–
|
2342
|Fulton
|
1492
|
86
|
2010
|
92
|
334
|
4014
|Gallatin
|
254
|
19
|
468
|
22
|
–
|
763
|Greene
|
652
|
51
|
1055
|
40
|
–
|
1798
|Grundy
|
295
|
6
|
300
|
13
|
72
|
686
|Hamilton
|
632
|
37
|
1166
|
39
|
145
|
2019
|Hancock
|
720
|
50
|
1638
|
76
|
–
|
2484
|Hardin
|
397
|
16
|
889
|
44
|
–
|
1346
|Henderson
|
254
|
11
|
521
|
25
|
72
|
883
|Henry
|
431
|
17
|
592
|
20
|
–
|
1060
|Iroquois
|
351
|
11
|
516
|
32
|
–
|
910
|Jackson
|
998
|
98
|
2243
|
68
|
–
|
3407
|Jasper
|
483
|
48
|
969
|
29
|
–
|
1529
|Jefferson
|
1231
|
93
|
1875
|
84
|
–
|
3283
|Jersey
|
460
|
34
|
669
|
16
|
–
|
1179
|JoDaviess
|
972
|
74
|
1862
|
84
|
500
|
3492
|Johnson
|
631
|
39
|
1639
|
45
|
–
|
2354
|Kane
|
264
|
–
|
30
|
1
|
7
|
302
|Kankakee
|
282
|
10
|
204
|
13
|
54
|
563
|Kendall
|
163
|
6
|
101
|
5
|
25
|
300
|Knox
|
857
|
37
|
1196
|
52
|
162
|
2304
|Lake
|
273
|
–
|
5
|
–
|
–
|
278
|LaSalle
|
689
|
25
|
753
|
34
|
149
|
1650
|Lawrence
|
476
|
11
|
583
|
37
|
–
|
1107
|Lee
|
410
|
20
|
510
|
33
|
71
|
1044
|Livingston
|
191
|
14
|
423
|
16
|
36
|
680
|Logan
|
247
|
25
|
357
|
19
|
–
|
648
|Macon
|
411
|
17
