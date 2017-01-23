Walleye Agrodolce

by Taste Of The Wild

Walleye Agrodolce by Chef Lukas Leaf

A Lukas Leaf Recipe that’s brought to you by Modern Carnivore.

Couple your fish with quality ingredients, and if the name of the recipe doesn’t impress you, the finished product certainly will. Agrodolce is another name for “Sweet and Sour”. Whichever way you call it, this recipe is easy to prepare, with the balance of flavors including a sweet and peppery topping of a simple salad mix that gives you a lighter recipe to balance the heavier meals often associated with fall and winter seasons.

The Fish

2 eater-sized Walleye – filleted with skin removed

1 cup all-purpose flour, seasoned with salt

Vegetable oil for searing (coconut oil is a great alternative)

Agrodolce

1 cup white wine

1 cup white wine vinegar

1 cup brown sugar

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

1 1/2 cup toasted slivered almonds

2 tablespoons capers drained

A pinch of salt

1 teaspoon chili flake (optional)

The Salad

1 fennel bulb shaved very thin

1 cup Baby arugula

1 tablespoon Extra virgin olive oil

A squeeze of fresh lemon juice

Step one : Combine all agrodolce ingredients (except for ½ cup of almonds) in a pan. Bring to a boil and simmer for ten minutes or until reduced by one third. Keep sauce available for cooking the walleye.

Step two : Cut walleye fillets into roughly three-ounce portions and lightly dredge in the seasoned flour. Mix ingredients for the salad together and set aside.

Step three : In a large sauté pan add just enough oil to coat the pan. Heat the oil to frying temperature. You can check this by touching a piece of the fish to the oil. If it begins to sizzle hard it is ready to go. Lay the walleye in the pan making sure that there is space between every piece of fish. If there is not enough room in your pan, just cook the fish in two different batches.

Step four : Once you flip the fish, spoon or ladle the sauce over the fish until almost covered. Reduce the sauce by half while finishing the fish. Remove immediately and serve with the pan sauce. Add the salad nicely on top and sprinkle some of the reserved slivered almond.

About the Chef:

Lukas Leaf is a Minnesota-based chef with Modern Carnivore. He was previously Executive Chef at the award-winning Al Vento restaurant in Minneapolis. He strives to use local, seasonal, sustainable and wild ingredients in his cooking whenever possible. Lukas is an avid, passionate outdoorsman and an active member of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers. Lukas spends his free time fishing, foraging, hunting, camping and cooking in the great outdoors with family and friends. Visit http://www.modcarn.com/ for more information.