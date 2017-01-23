Thai Venison Lettuce Cups

by Evy Gebhardt

A Note From Chef: This healthy venison recipe is based off of a minced meat salad commonly eaten in Northern Thailand called Larb. It is typically served in lettuce cups to be eaten as a salad with an intensely flavorful Thai Sauce, but you can also serve it with rice and other veggies. The ingredients call for fish sauce, but if you can’t find it at your local store you can substitute with soy sauce. You can also adjust the heat level by adding more or less chili peppers.

Serves 4-6 as an Appetizer, or 2 as a Meal

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 tablespoon chili paste (Such as Sambal Oelek)

4 tablespoons of a neutral flavored oil (Such as Grapeseed oil)

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 lb. of ground venison

2 shallots, sliced

2 Fresno Chilis, minced (similar to a jalapeno pepper)

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced

3 green onions, sliced

1/4 cup of mixed fresh herbs such as cilantro, basil, and/or mint, chopped

2 tablespoons crushed peanuts (roasted)

2 heads of Boston, leaf or iceberg lettuce, leaves separated

Directions

Make the Thai sauce by combining the lime juice, honey, fish sauce and chili paste in a bowl. Slowly whisk in the neutral oil until emulsified. Set aside.

Over medium high heat, saute the shallots, peppers, ginger and garlic in coconut oil until softened. Add the ground venison and brown until cooked through.

Remove from heat and let the meat cool off for a few minutes. Stir in the green onions, crushed peanuts, herbs and about half of the sauce. Serve the ground meat inside of the lettuce cups and drizzle the extra sauce over to taste.

About The Chef: Danielle is a small town girl from Texas who now calls North Dakota home. She is passionate about cooking and the author of the blog, Wild + Whole, whose main focus is to share healthy recipes for wild game, as well as inspire others to live off the land. When she is not in the kitchen, you can find her in the field with her favorite hunting buddies, a Golden Retriever and Deutsch Drahthaar.