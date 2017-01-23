North Dakota gearing up for NASP tournament

by North Dakota Game and Fish Department Reports

The North Dakota National Archery in the Schools Program state tournament is scheduled March 17-18 at the State Fair Center in Minot.

The tournament will feature team and individual categories in elementary, middle school and high school, including awards and prizes, and up to $20,000 in college scholarships available to the top 10 boys and girls in each grade division.

Additionally, the top 10 boys and girls qualify for NASP nationals in Louisville, Kentucky.

The state tournament and all other local and regional NASP tournaments are open to any student in grades 4-12 who attend a school that offers NASP lessons during the school day. If a school has an afterschool club, third-graders are also welcome, with permission from the coach and principal.

For a complete listing of tournaments in North Dakota, go to the Official NASP Tournament website at http://www.nasptournaments.org/. A certified NASP archery instructor must register your child for all NASP tournaments.

For more information, or to find out if your child’s school participates in NASP, contact Jeff Long, North Dakota state coordinator, at jrlong@nd.gov or call 701-328-6322.