In Minnesota, grants target control of 3 invasive aquatic plants

by Minnesota DNR Reports

Eurasian watermilfoil. (Wisconsin DNR photo)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Invasive Species Program is offering grants for the control of curly-leaf pondweed, Eurasian watermilfoil, and flowering rush in 2017.

In order to provide grants in a timely manner, grant applications will be reviewed and grants written on a first-come first-served basis. According to the DNR, because of this, the grant program may run out of funds and close before either of the application deadlines.

The grants are an opportunity for local entities such as lake associations, watershed districts, cities, and counties to receive state funding from the DNR for the control of these invasive aquatic plant species.

Approximately $200,000 is available in 2017. Funds may be used for projects that control these plants using herbicides, mechanical control, or a combination of both. They are intended to support projects that have received an Invasive Aquatic Plant Management permit. Grantees must pay project expenses up front and make all arrangements.

Information about the grant and application materials may be found on the DNR website for this grant program. More information also is available at http://www.dnr.state.mn.us/invasives/ais/contacts.html.