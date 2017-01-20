Minneapolis Boat Show runs through Jan. 22

by Staff Report

Minneapolis — There’s still time to attend the Minneapolis Boat Show, sponsored by Progressive Insurance. The show started Thursday, Jan. 19 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 22.

Besides everything from fishing boats to cruisers, and canoes and pontoons, the popular Fred’s Shed Interactive Learning Center returns to the Minneapolis Boat Show, featuring topics such as how your prop affects performance, troubleshooting a gas outboard, keeping your carb clean, and more. Also returning is the antique and classic boat display. New this year is “Cruisin’ Cuisine,” along with the Minnesota Wine Experience.

Show hours are noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Admission is $14 for those age 16 and older, and free for youth age 15 and younger. For more information, visit www.minneapolisboatshow.com