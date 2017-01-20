In Michigan, CWD identified in 2 Mecosta County farmed deer

by Michigan DNR

LANSING – Chronic wasting disease was confirmed this week in two female deer from a Mecosta County deer farm, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said in a release Friday, Jan. 20.

This is the second time the disease has been found in a farmed deer facility in Michigan. In 2008, a white-tailed deer from a Kent County deer farm tested positive.

Samples from the two deer were submitted for testing as a part of a mandatory CWD surveillance program. All farmed deer facilities licensed with the Michigan DNR must participate in this program.

“Any discovery of chronic wasting disease in free-ranging or farmed deer is disappointing,” said Chad Stewart, DNR deer and elk specialist. “It will take significant time and effort – through immediate, targeted surveillance and mandatory checks during the upcoming deer seasons – to understand the current situation. The Michigan DNR remains committed in our efforts to contain this disease and safeguard our valuable wildlife resource.”

As a result of the positive test, an informational meeting for deer farmers has been scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.at the Big Rapids Holiday Inn, 1005 Perry Avenue, in Big Rapids.

In May 2015, CWD was found in a free-ranging deer in Ingham County. Since then, the DNR has tested nearly 12,000 free-ranging deer for CWD; nine deer have tested positive in Ingham and Clinton counties.

More information about CWD – including Michigan’s CWD surveillance and response plan – is available at www.michigan.gov/cwd.