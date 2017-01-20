Looking for Pennsylvania outdoors ‘person of year’ nominations

by Jeff Mulhollem

In a couple months, we’ll convey a Pennsylvania Outdoor News Person of the Year Award to honor someone who has made a difference in the world of hunting, fishing and conservation in the state.

We’re looking for nominations for this annual recognition of individuals who have made major contributions to improving habitat, participation, policy and/or the greater outdoor experience.

If you know someone who you think would be a good candidate and deserves recognition, email me (jmulhollem@outdoornews.com) his or her name, hometown and county of residence, and a few sentences or paragraphs explaining why you think the person is worthy of being honored.

We’ll do some research, make a selection, and publish a story and photos of the awardee in a few months.

We have no criteria for nominations, but I can tell you we value volunteer contributions to the outdoors most, although we realize people in paid positions also go above and beyond their expected duties for the common good.