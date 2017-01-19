Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs and Collars — Jan. 20, 2017

by Site Staff

NORTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Butler County WCO Randy W. Pilarcik reports that, on the last day of the rifle deer season, his deputy came across individuals with an antlerless deer and an antlered deer hanging from a bucket loader. Neither deer was tagged and the person who shot the antlerless deer didn’t have an antlerless license. Charges will be filed for both violations.

Jefferson County WCO Roger A. Hartless reports that a common violation this rifle deer season was hunters failing to mark their enclosed hunting blinds with fluorescent orange as required.

Jefferson County WCO Roger A. Hartless is looking for the public’s help with an ongoing investigation. At approximately 5:10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, Hartless responded to a report of someone shooting from a vehicle along Spring Creek Road in Heath Township, Jefferson County. The vehicle involved was a dark color, full-size, four-door pickup with a “Bull Bar” add-on front bumper. It was possibly a Chevrolet or GMC. It did not have sidebars or steps, cap or anything noticeable in the bed. The carcass of a freshly killed antlerless deer that had been shot in the head was discovered just inside the woods near where the pickup had stopped when the shot was fired. A couple hours later a vehicle returned to the scene and a passenger exited that vehicle and retrieved the deer. The vehicle then fled west on Spring Creek Road toward Sigel at a high rate of speed. Snow-covered and icy road conditions made pursuing the vehicle too dangerous.

Lawrence County WCO Byron D. Gibbs filed charges against several people for license violations including: carrying the harvest tag of another, hunting without purchasing a hunting license, and not carrying a hunting license while hunting.

Lawrence County WCO Byron D. Gibbs reports a Springfield Township, Mercer County, man has been charged for permitting his dogs to pursue and maul an antlered deer that had already shed its antlers. The gruesome attack happened the day after a fresh snow. Track evidence was used to locate the dogs approximately two hours after the attack. At that time, the man’s dogs still had blood on them.

Venango County WCO Jason R. Amory reports that multiple charges are pending regarding multiple instances of hunters unlawfully using their vehicle to locate and take game animals.

Clarion and Jefferson counties officers encountered a Jefferson County resident possessing a loaded firearm in a moving vehicle.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Adams County WCO Darren J. David stopped a vehicle at about 2:30 a.m. for spotlighting after hours. All three occupants were intoxicated, and there was a firearm in the vehicle. The driver was arrested for DUI, and the driver and passenger were cited for spotlighting violations.

Adams County WCO Darren J. David reports a father and son were charged for hunting through the use of bait and issued warnings for other violations. Then, a month later, they were caught with loaded firearms in the vehicle and unlawfully using buckshot to hunt for deer.

Bedford County WCO Salvadore Zaffuto reports several local residents pleaded guilty to hunting through the use of bait, also some pleaded guilty to feeding white-tailed deer in Disease Management Area 2.

Bedford and Huntingdon counties WCO Brandon Pfister reports that multiple people have been charged for striking a Huntingdon County WCO with a vehicle while fleeing a deer-poaching incident.

Bedford and Fulton counties LMO Jonathan S. Zuck reports multiple charges were filed against an individual who painted a large Confederate flag on a boulder on State Game Land 104. Zuck also assisted other Bedford County officers this fall hunting season with cases involving spotlighting after 11 p.m., hunting without licenses, hunting through the use of bait, and killing deer through the use of bait and through road-hunting.

Cumberland County, WCO Timothy L. Wenrich encountered multiple violations the first week of the rifle deer season, including untagged deer, hunting over bait, unlawfully taken deer, and loaded firearms in vehicles.

Franklin County WCO Eric Anderson reports that, on the first day of rifle deer season, three individuals were found hunting in a baited area. The individuals also had license violations, orange violations, and an unlawful deer.

Huntingdon County WCO Richard Macklem II reports that two individuals have been cited for taking an antlerless deer in a WMU they did not have a license for, and transporting and possessing the unlawful deer.

Huntingdon County WCO Richard Macklem II reports that two individuals have been cited for failing to tag deer that they took during the rifle deer season. They also were cited for transporting the improperly marked deer from camp to their home.

Huntingdon County WCO Richard Macklem II reports that two individuals have been issued citations for having loaded firearms in a motorized vehicle while hunting for deer in the rifle deer season.

Huntingdon County WCO Richard Macklem II reports that an individual has pleaded guilty to charges for taking an 8-point buck with a firearm during the archery deer season.

Mifflin County WCO Amanda M. Isett reports two individuals were cited for killing deer in archery season over bait without a hunting license.

Snyder and Juniata counties WCO Harold J. Malehorn filed charges against an individual for spotlighting after legal hours and while possessing a firearm.

Snyder and Juniata counties WCO Harold J. Malehorn filed charges against an individual for hunting through the use of bait.

York County WCO Steve Knickel reports that several individuals were encountered and cited for hunting through the use of bait on the first day of rifle season.

York County WCO Steve Knickel reports the number of individuals he encountered dragging deer through the field prior to completing and attaching a harvest tag is much higher this year compared to previous years. The deer in such incidents are considered unlawful and confiscated.

SOUTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Berks County WCO Dave Brockmeier reports that an individual is facing a charge of unlawful taking and possessing a white-tailed deer that had antlers cut off in an attempt to make it an antlerless deer.

Berks County WCO Mathew Teehan reports that, during the 2016 firearms deer season, the unlawful use of bait, failure to tag big game and safety-zone violations were the most-detected violations. In addition, several individuals were found to be in possession of a license issued to someone else and others were found to have purchased a license without having receiving certification through a Hunter-Trapper Education class.

Bucks County WCO Ellyn Henry, DWCO Maguire and DWCO Kurnat report multiple citations have been filed for big game tagging violations and orange requirement violations.

Chester County WCO Keith W. Mullin said several hunters will be cited for failing to wear the proper amount of fluorescent orange during the antlered deer season. Another hunter will be cited for unlawful baiting of deer by the use of a salt/mineral block that was placed close to a feeding station that was properly permitted for use of corn or protein pellet for the purpose of hunting deer. In addition, a hunter is being charged with a safety-zone violation. He was 83 yards from the caller’s house.

Chester County WCO Matthew Johnson reports that a Honey Brook man pleaded guilty to one count each of unlawful killing or taking of big game and an unlawful act concerning licenses. The subject hunted and harvested at least one antlered deer in the fall of 2015 without having purchased a hunting license for the 2015-16 season. Fines and replacement costs totaled over $2,000.

Dauphin County WCO Scott Frederick interviewed a hunter who had unlawfully transported two deer to his home in Dauphin County from CWD Disease Management Area 1 in York County. Upon inquiry, the hunter admitted to not having read the Hunting & Trapping Digest concerning the prohibition on removing certain deer parts from a DMA. Charges are pending.

Delaware County WCO Justin Ritter reports an individual was charged for hunting through the use of bait and not providing identification. In addition, two individuals have been charged for dumping trash on lands open to public hunting.

Delaware County WCO Justin Ritter reports that during the regular firearms deer season, an individual was charged with hunting through the use of bait and for not wearing the required fluorescent orange. In addition, four individuals were charged with hunting deer after the deer season had closed.

Lancaster County WCO Dennis Warfel reports that violations, as well as mistake kills, increased in his district this year’s rifle deer season. Three individuals, in two separate incidents, have been charged with road hunting and unlawfully taking white-tailed deer. One individual has been cited for hunting over a baited area in the Willow Street area.

Lebanon County WCO Brian Sheetz reports that, thanks DWCO Jeff Kawich, they were able to stop a hunter on the first day of rifle season from entering the woods. The person had just smoked marijuana in his car on SGL 80 and was getting ready to go hunting. Kawich was able to detain the person until Sheetz arrived. Numerous criminal charges will be filed and lots of evidence was seized.

Lebanon County WCO Brian Sheetz reports that, on the first day of rifle deer season, more violations than normal were detected for loaded firearms in, on or against vehicles.

Lebanon County WCO Brian Sheetz said major violations encountered in rifle deer season included 12 unlawfully taken deer and one unlawfully taken turkey. Ten of the 12 hunters who were found to have unlawfully taken deer were caught again thereafter, back out in the field attempting to kill another deer and reuse their tags.

Lehigh and Northampton counties WCO Tyler Kreider reports that citations were filed and warnings given for a multitude of violations during the archery and regular firearms deer seasons. The unlawful hunting through the use of bait remains the top violation in the area.

Schuylkill County WCO Dustin Stoner reports that a Pine Grove resident was charged with the unlawful taking or possession of game or wildlife and tagging violations for killing a deer and unlawfully transporting it to his residence, without first tagging the deer as required by law. The deer was confiscated and fines in excess of $1,800 could be assessed, with the possibility for loss of hunting privileges.

Schuylkill County WCO Joel Gibble reports that charges have been filed against an individual for shooting a doe and attempting to tag it with a tag from another wildlife management unit.

Dauphin and Lebanon counties LMGS Steven Bernardi said the rifle range on State Game Land 211 is heavily used all year, especially just before deer rifle season. He noted problems with some individuals shooting up the cross members, destroying the target backers and leaving all kinds of target garbage behind. Only paper targets properly posted on the target backers are permitted. Removal and proper disposal is also required.