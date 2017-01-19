Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar — Jan. 20, 2017

by Site Staff

Banquets/Fundraisers.

Jan. 27, 2017: Allegheny Valley NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Acme Club, Cheswick. For more info call Mike Zourelias, 724-265-0903.

Jan. 27, 2017: Western Allegheny RGS Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rizzo’s Malabar Inn, Crabtree. For more info call Lisa Rossi, 724-693-9032.

Jan. 28, 2017: Delaware River Shad Fisherman’s Assoc. Banquet, 6 p.m., Se Wy Co. Fire Hall, Bethlehem. For more info call Wayne Arrants, 908-334-1467.

Jan. 28, 2017: Uniontown RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Park Inn, Uniontown. For more info call John Stone, 724-562-6509.

Feb. 3, 2017: Penn’s Woods Spurs NWTF Banquet, 6 p.m., Italian American Club, Export. For more info call Jason Straley, 412-855-9774.

Feb. 11, 2017: Greensburg RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Ferrante’s Lakeview Banquet Hall. For more info call Steve Kowatch, 724-516-1015.

Feb. 11, 2017: Harrisburg RMEF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Best Western Premier. For more info call Gene Odato, 717-816-8772.

Feb. 18, 2017: Towanda Gun Club WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Towanda Gun Club, Towanda. For more info call Karen Parkhurst, 570-265-5519.

Feb. 18, 2017: Harrisburg Beagle Club, Rabbit Hunt & Banquet, 3 p.m., Marysville Lions Club Park. For more info call James Kiser, 717-761-0190.

Feb. 18, 2017: St. Marys RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Red Fern Banquet Hall. For more info call Carol Lux, 814-687-3911.

Feb. 25, 2017: Pennsylvania Pocono WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Woodlands, Wilkes-Barre. For more info call John Hunter, 989-619-3481.

Feb. 25, 2017: Pittsburgh RMEF Banquet, 3:30 p.m., Double Tree by Hilton, Mars. For more info call Robert Heiter, 307-287-0466.

March 4: Red Rock NWTF Banquet, Apple Tree Terrace Newberry Estates, Dallas. For more info call 570-825-9744.

March 11: Izaak Walton Uniontown Banquet, 6 p.m., Polish Club, Uniontown. For more info call Dave Anderson, 724-984-3458.

March 11: Sharon RMEF Banquet, 3 p.m., Yankee Ballroom, Yankee Lake. For more info call Aronie Tulip, 724-854-9690.

March 18: Yellow Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Chestnut ridge Resort, Blairsville. For more info call Stick Lawson, 724-479-2754.

March 18: West Branch WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Genetti Hotel, Willamsport. For more info call David Huffman, 570-772-0312.

March 18: NW PA RMEF Banquet, 3 p.m., Cross Creek Resort, Titusville. For more info call Barb Tobin, 814-425-7528.

March 18: Outdoorsmen Wild Game Dinner, 5 p.m., Christian Life Center, New London. For more info call Steve Shuster, 610-274-0478.

March 18: Allegheny Northwoods RGS, 5:30 p.m., Sandy Creek Fire Hall, Franklin. For more info call Dave Galbreath, 814-226-5574.

March 18: Pennsylvania Trappers Assoc. Banquet, Red Fern Banquet & Conference Center, Kersey. For more info call Rob Daniels, 814-781-6664.

March 24: Greater Pittsburgh RGS Banquet, Doubletree Hotel, Mars. For more info call Lisa Rossi, 412-262-4044.

March 26: Somerset RMEF Banquet, 2 p.m., Bakersville Firehall, somerset. For more info call Chuck Conzatti, 814-421-5744.

April 1: Cascade Thunderin Toms Banquet, 5:30 p.m., New Englander Banquet Center. For more info call David Boston, 724-968-8549.

April 8: NE Pennsylvania WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Shadowbrook Inn & Resort, Tunkhannock. For more info call Randy Storrs, 570-690-7514.

Season Dates.

Jan. 28, 2017: Deer archery & flintlock (antlered/antlerless) season closes in WMU’s 2B, 5C and 5D.

Jan. 28, 2017: Deer (antlerless) extended regular firearms season closes in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.

Feb. 8, 2017: Bobcat hunting season closes in select WMU’s

Feb. 18, 2017: Raccoon and fox hunting season closes.

Feb. 19, 2017: Fox, coyote, opossum, raccoon, skunk, & weasel trapping season closes.

Feb. 19, 2017: Coyote & fox cable restraint season closes.

Feb. 28, 2017: Pheasant season closes in select WMU’s.

Feb. 28, 2017: Squirrel and rabbit season closes.

Archery/Shoot

* * *

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.

Tues. : Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

* * *

Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.

1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.

* * *

Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc. Shoots. 354 Newbold Road, Morrisville. For more info call Peter Olivieri, 215-584-0015.

Sundays: 1st Sunday of every month, 7-11 a.m.

* * *

Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.

3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.

* * *

South Birdsboro Archery Rod & Gun Club, 470 Geigertown Rd, Douglassville, PA. For more info call Larry Barr, 610-582-5026.

Feb. 11-12, March 11-12, 2017: Indoor 3D Archery Shoot.7-12:30 p.m.

April 2, May 7, June 4, July 2, Aug. 6, 2017: 3D Archery Shoot, 7-noon.

* * *

Seltzer Gun Club Shoots. Seltzer Road. For more info call Brian Murray, 570-527-5207.

March 12, 2017: 30 Rinehart Targets, 7-1 p.m.

Tournaments/Contests

Jan. 27-29 2017: PA Trapper Assoc. District 9, Coyote Hunt, Triton Hose Co. Tunkhannock. For more info call Bill Kalinauskis, 570-885-9224.

Feb. 10-12, 2017: Federation of Sportsmens Clubs of Sullivan County, Coyote Hunt. For more info call 845-482-4987.

Feb. 10-12: Cresson Community Sportsmans Assoc. Coyote & Fox Hunt. For more info call John Watt, 814-931-9449.

Feb. 17-19, 2017: Rolfe Beagle Club Winter Coyote Hunt. For more info call 814-964-2961.

Special Events

Feb. 26, 2017: Delaware River Shad Fisherman’s Assoc., Flea Market, 8-1 p.m., SeWyCo Fire Hall, Bethlehem. For more info call Bert Kromer, 610-691-8518.

March 5: Alburtis Boy Scout Troop 86, Spring Sportsman’s Flea Market, 8-2 p.m. For more info call 610-966-2195.

March 25: J & B Sportsmens Club, Fishing, Hunting, Fleamarket, 9-2 p.m., Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, Clarks Summit. For more info call Robert Kester, 570-587-1301.

June 18-23, 2017: Cumberland Valley TU, Rivers Conservation & Fly Fishing Youth Camp. For more info call Ken Palmer, 717-249-8819.

Education/Seminar

Now-Feb. 25, 2017: Hokendauqua TU Fly-tying Classes every Sat. Northampton Middle School, 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more info call Dale Ott, 610-262-7598.

March 3, 2017: Hemlock Rod & Gun Club, 6 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall Fairless Hills. For more info call Cal Marshall, 215-946-0113.

Shows

Now-Jan. 22, 2017: Blacklight Productions 10 a.m., Lycoming Mall, Pennsdale. For more info call Steve Kepner, 570-916-5203.

Jan. 26-29, 2017: Early Bird Sports Expo, Thurs. 4-9 p.m., Fri. 10-9 p.m. Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m., Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, Bloomsburg. For more info www.earlybirdexpo.com

Jan. 27-29, 2017: Pittsburgh Outdoor Expo, Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburg. For more info www.tristateoutdoorexpo.com

Feb. 3-5, 2017: Washington County Sport Show, Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 11-5 p.m., Washington Crown Center, Washington. For more info call Louis, 724-587-5837.

Feb. 4-5, 2017: Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Assoc Gun Show, Sat. 8-4 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Lancaster Farm & Home Center. For more info call 717-368-4653.

Feb. 4-12, 2017:Great American Outdoor Show, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg. www.GreatAmericanOutdoorShow.org for more info.

Feb. 12, 2017: Gilbertsville Sportsman’s Flea Market, 8-2 p.m., Gilbertsville Fire Company. For more info call Matt Moyer, 610-473-2979.

Feb. 17-19, 2017: Allegheny Outdoor, Sport & Travel show, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m., Monroeville convention Center, Monroeville. www.sportandtravel.com for more info.

Feb. 23-26, 2017: Greater Philadelphia Outdoor Sport Show, Thur. & Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-7 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m., Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. www.sportshows.com for more info.

Feb. 23-26, 2017: Jaffa Sports Show, Jaffa Shrine Center, Altoona. www.jaffashrine.org/sportsshow for more info.

March 3-5, 2017: Erie Outdoor Sport & Travel Expo, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m., Bayfront Convention Center, Erie. For more info www.sportandtravelexpo.com

March 4-5: Susquehanna #23 Outdoor Hunting & Fishing Equipment Show, Sat. 8-3 p.m., Sun. 9-2 p.m., Midway Emergency Services, Hanover. For more info call Robert Casto, 419-234-0776.

March 19, 2017: Bechtelsville Sportsman’s Flea Market, 8-2 p.m., Bechtelsville Fire Company. For more info call Matt Moyer, 610-473-2979.

May 5, 2017: North American Trap Collectors Assoc. Community Hall, North Orwell. For more info call Bruce McCormick, 607-426-6276.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Lehigh Valley Knife Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Charles Chrin Community Center, Easton. For more info call Bill Goodman, 484-241-6176.

Meetings

Nock Mafia Bass Club. Meets the 1st Sun. of every month, 6 p.m., Silver Creek Athletic Assoc., Springtown. For more info call Steve Kaczinski, 267-374-3665.

Stony Creek Anglers meet 2nd Tues. of the Month, Norristown Manner-Chor Club, 7:30 p.m. For more info call Bruce Hexter, 610-420-0219.

Pittsburgh Downriggers meets 4th Tues. of each month, 7:30 p.m., Coraopolis Sportsmen’s Club. For more info call Jon Brogley, 412-335-1095.

Izaak Walton League of America Greene Co. Chapter meets 3rd Wed. of each month, Greene Co. Country Club Restaurant, 6 p.m. For more info call Ken Dufalla, 724-377-0901.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.

Izaak Walton League of America York Chapter #67 meets every 3rd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. For more info call Don Robertson, 717-873-4171.

Blue Mountain Rod & Gun Club, Inc. meets every 3rd Monday night, 7:30 p.m., 105 Rutt Rd, Bangor. Eastern PA. For more info call Bill Goodman, 484-241-6176.

North Central PA Branch QDMA meets every 2nd Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Gander Mountain. For more info call Doug Garrison, 570-658-4646.

Yellow Breeches Anglers & Conservation Assoc. General Meeting, 1st Tues of each month, except Dec., 7th. Directors Meeting 3rd Tues. of the month. For more info call 717-843-4311 ext. 117.

SE Montg. Cty TU Chapter meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7:30 p.m., Pennypack Visitors Ctr, Huntingdon Valley. For more info call Rich Terry 215-675-1536.