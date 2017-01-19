Conservation roundup: key Trump cabinet appointments, CREP III, and Minnesota’s buffer law

by Rob Drieslein

DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr explained his agency’s plans for the 60,000-acre Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program in Minnesota. (Rob Drieslein photo)

Three weeks into 2017, a lot of issues are in play on the state and national conservation scene. Let’s consider a few headlines…

• With the Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show underway in Las Vegas, the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership held its roundtable to discuss priorities for the Trump administration and 115th Congress. This scribe didn’t make the trek to Sin City this year, but coworker Evy Gebhardt snapped a roundtable picture and offered this summary for me via text: “Access to land a big component of what was communicated to the Trump transition team. Broad support and a positive opportunity is the vibe.”

Evy also noted that old (millennial) friend Lukas Leaf was on hand representing Sportsmen for the Boundary Waters. Also, frequent Outdoor News contributor Pat Durkin from Wisconsin was on hand. Watch for a complete report from the event in next week’s print edition of Outdoor News.

• On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Mark Dayton signed off on the latest state-federal Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program effort. With CREP III, about $150 million in state funding will match $350 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to protect via conservation easements an estimated 60,000 acres in state farm country. I’ve always loved the motto of CREP: Farm the best, buffer the rest. Many of the acres that will enter CREP flood frequently or otherwise make for marginal ag land.

On Facebook, the friend of a friend demanded: “How many times do we have to keep paying easements on this land?!”

I replied: “Zero more times. These are perpetual easements, which is why conservationists who have advocated for CREP like this program so much. It also supplements the governor’s buffer effort nicely, providing funding for adjacent marginal farmland acres for these easements – should hypothetically make required buffers more palatable for landowners.”

I advocated strongly for CREP I, which also had perpetual easements, then bashed CREP II, which did not. (CREP II, for a multitude of reasons, including increasing commodity costs, crashed and burned.) I’m very optimistic that the state will enroll all 60,000 acres, and I only wish the state and feds could deliver more eligibility. Blame the last Farm Bill and CRP acreage cap for that one.

• After the CREP signing, I attended the Minnesota Outdoor Heritage Alliance’s legislative meet and greet in St. Paul. The group’s new president Dave Carlson thanked the small crowd that attended, and I chatted with a half dozen legislators including several new ones. On the state level, I’m hearing from many conservation groups who are worried about land acquisition efforts within our new legislature. Given that’s a strong reason Minnesota’s passed the Legacy Amendment in 2008, we would seem to have unstoppable force and immovable object on the verge of colliding.

MOHA has its annual big Legislative Banquet scheduled for March 8.

• Lots of press releases today from outdoor groups chiming in on Trump administration cabinet appointments. Trump’s Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has received almost universal acclaim in the outdoors community. Zinke earned instant credibility from me last summer when he bolted from the GOP’s platform-writing committee because it included a provision stating its belief that the federal government should divest itself of public lands. Trump’s initial pick looked far less favorable, and I’m convinced that backlash from the hunting community to that first nominee contributed to Zinke getting the job.

Don’t know much about former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue, who Trump has appointed to lead the Agriculture Department, but a press release from TRCP on Thursday morning was upbeat.

“An avid sportsman, former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue has the kind of personal and policy experience that is likely to benefit the nation’s farmers and ranchers, as well as fish and wildlife habitat on private and public lands,” TRCP wrote.

While noting that “his response to a major drought in 2007 was somewhat controversial,” the release commended Perdue for implementing Georgia’s first comprehensive statewide land conservation plan, which included policy provisions aimed at improving wildlife habitat and boosting outdoor recreation. He also established a trust fund for the state to purchase conservation lands and encouraged the donation of perpetual conservation easements through a new tax credit that successfully conserved more than 185,000 acres.

“We’re happy to see that a true sportsman is a candidate for this position, especially one who worked to create a culture of conservation during his tenure as governor,” says Whit Fosburgh, president and CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership “It’s clear to us that, where private lands dominate the landscape, local hunters and anglers track and care deeply about ag policy and its impacts on fish, wildlife, and water quality. They can feel optimistic that Perdue is up to the task of serving rural communities and our natural resources well.”

The National Wild Turkey Federation also issued a positive statement on Perdue this morning: “Gov. Perdue is a longtime friend to the NWTF and is personally supportive of our Save the Habitat. Save the Hunt. Initiative,” said George Thornton, NWTF CEO. “I am confident he will prove to be an outstanding secretary of agriculture.”

I’m hearing a less hopeful tone about Scott Pruitt, the former Oklahoma attorney general who wants to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. In fact, for the first time ever, the National Wildlife Federation this morning announced its opposition to the nomination of Pruitt as administrator to the agency. It marks the first time in the history of the National Wildlife Federation, founded in 1936, that the organization is asking senators to oppose a presidential cabinet appointment. NWF said will launch a national campaign to mobilize its 6 million members and supporters to contact their U.S. senators to urge a no vote on Pruitt’s nomination.

The Audubon Society (which issued an upbeat assessment on Zinke earlier this week) also came out swinging on Pruitt this morning, noting too it’s the first time the nonprofit has opposed an EPA nominee.

Overall I’m cautiously optimistic about the Trump nominees affecting our issues. Chalk some of this up to low expectations, but two of the three appointments to key cabinet positions look pretty damn good. That’s not to give Pruitt a pass, and if he or the Congress pursue eviscerating important environmental legislation like the Endangered Species Act – in the news a lot this week – conservation players need to give them hell.

• Joe Albert joined me on Outdoor News Radio to discuss a Minnesota House Environment Committee hearing on Thursday morning that scrutinized the governor’s buffer law. Here in Minnesota, we need to demand that the Legislature not weaken the governor’s signature grassland and water quality law any further. Watch next week’s print edition of Outdoor News for complete details on that hearing.