Members of Minnesota congressional delegation back wolf delisting

by Joe Albert

Several members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation have introduced or signed onto bills that would delist wolves in the western Great Lakes states – including Minnesota – and the state of Wyoming, thereby returning wolf management to the states.

The bills also prohibit judicial review of the delisting.

In the House, Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn., is carrying the legislation. Among the bipartisan group of co-sponsors are Reps. Rick Nolan, D-Minn., and Tom Emmer, R-Minn. The Senate bill, which was introduced earlier this week, also has bipartisan sponsorship, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

Responsibility for wolf management was returned to the federal level following a district court decision in late 2014.

In a news release, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., explained the bill: “This bill will stop the ‘management by litigation’ culture that has done so much damage to our state. This bill instructs the Fish and Wildlife Service to delist and prohibits judicial review of that determination. Wyoming will once again be able to manage the gray wolf population in a way that serves the best interests of the citizens of our state.”

Since wolves were returned to the endangered species list in late 2014, there have been a variety of efforts aimed at delisting them and returning management responsibility to the individual states.