Shaping the future of Michigan’s Cheboygan State Park

by Michigan DNR

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking public input on the development of a general management to guide the future of Cheboygan State Park. The public is invited to share their opinions and ideas for the draft plan through an online survey available through Feb. 15 at www.michigan.gov/cheboygan.

The highly-popular 1,345-acre state park, situated on the shores of Lake Huron and Duncan Bay four miles east of the city of Cheboygan, is located at the northern tip of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The park, which annually welcomes visitors from all over the state, features a swimming beach, carry-in boat launch and seven miles of hiking, biking and ski trails. It also is home to a range of lodging, including modern camping, tepees, rustic cabins on the lakeshore and a modern lodge.

The majority of the park is open to hunting and fishing opportunities available in Duncan Bay and Elliot Creek, which is a designated trout stream that flows through the park. The park affords scenic views of the Lake Huron shoreline, and the ruins of the 1859 Cheboygan Point Lighthouse still can be seen by park visitors today.

The park’s general management plan will define a long-range (10- to 20-year) planning and management strategy that will assist the DNR Parks and Recreation Division in meeting its responsibilities to protect and preserve the site’s natural and cultural resources, and provide access to land- and water-based public recreation and educational opportunities.

This survey is one of several opportunities for the public and stakeholders to be involved in the planning process and development of the draft general management plan. The DNR also will host a public open house later this year, providing an opportunity for review and comment on the draft plan.

Additional information on the DNR’s general management plan process is available at www.michigan.gov/parkmanagementplans.

For more information about the Cheboygan State Park online survey or the proposed plan, contact DNR park management plan administrator Debbie Jensen at 517-284-6105 (TTY/TDD711 Michigan Relay Center for the hearing impaired) or via email at jensenD1@michigan.gov.