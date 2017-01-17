Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program III: Dayton makes it official

by Staff Report

Share This:
Photo by Rob Drieslein

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton on Tuesday afternoon signed onto the latest state-federal Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program effort.

With CREP III, about $150 million in state funding will match with about $350 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to protect through conservation easements an estimated 60,000 acres, mostly in Minnesota’s farm country.

In fact, it’s possible the program could aid landowners affected by Dayton’s buffer initiative, meant to protect Minnesota lakes and rivers.

Related Post

Ice fishing highlights Winter Trails Day at Fort S...
Two Minnesota men guilty of deer poaching in Iowa
RMEF: Colorado wolf movement puts elk in crosshair...
The simple, No. 1 secret for great winter walleye ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *