Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program III: Dayton makes it official

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton on Tuesday afternoon signed onto the latest state-federal Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program effort.

With CREP III, about $150 million in state funding will match with about $350 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to protect through conservation easements an estimated 60,000 acres, mostly in Minnesota’s farm country.

In fact, it’s possible the program could aid landowners affected by Dayton’s buffer initiative, meant to protect Minnesota lakes and rivers.