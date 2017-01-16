Shooting, hunting on display at monstrous SHOT Show

by Brian Peterson

The hunting-related road show continues. And in a big way.

With the Archery Trade Association Show in Indianapolis now in the rear-view mirror, attention turns to the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show — better known as the SHOT Show, which starts today (Jan. 17) and runs through Friday (Jan. 20) in the massive Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

For updates throughout the week, check the Outdoor News Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/OutdoorNews/

The 39th annual SHOT Show, owned and again sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, is regarded as the largest and most comprehensive trade show for professionals involved with shooting sports, hunting and the law enforcement industries, according to the SHOT Show website. Like the ATA Show, SHOT also is an inclusive, trade-only event. But because of it’s broad scope, SHOT is much bigger.

Also closed to the public, the ATA show drew about 9,900 attendees and 630 exhibitors — up slightly from last year’s totals of 9,500 and 615, respectively, when it was held in Louisville, Ky. — over 230,000 square feet at the Indiana Convention Center last week.

SHOT is expected to draw around 65,000 industry professionals, including more than 1,600 exhibitors over 630,000 square feet of the Sands Expo Center. That reportedly makes it the largest event held at Sands and the fifth largest trade show in Vegas — king of (among other things) the trade show circuit. Exhibitors, buyers, media members and other industry professionals hail from all 50 states and approximately 100 countries.

New products are a big part of the draw at the show, and more than 400 products are expected to be on display in the New Product Center.