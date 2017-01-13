Pennsylvania flintlock hunting season remains a challenging undertaking

by Ron Steffe

Aside from a close hunting buddy who uses a bow during archery season for deer that he himself constructed from a hickory log — a bow that propels wooden arrows and mimics in entirety the apparatus used by the Lenape Indians who thrived in our southeastern corner of Pennsylvania long ago –– I cannot think of a more challenging task than that of hunting deer in winter woods with a flintlock rifle.

I use the term “winter woods” because it brings to mind the many aspects of attempting to fill a tag from late December to mid January (the end of January for certain portions of Pennsylvania), and characteristics linked with a difficult time of year to be hunting deer.

First off is the weather itself during this period. So far, I’ve personally experienced a morning that began with a 2-degree reading on the back porch thermometer. The day before the same instrument hiked its mercury up to the 61-degree level. Generally though, the weather has been mostly cold so far throughout the flintlock season, and this makes for a difficult task to sit for a long time while waiting for deer to move past one’s spot.

Snow has been minimal, too. On one occasion about 2 inches of the white moisture fell on the ground while nighttime covered the land. But by early morning the “wet” snow was freezing quickly as temperatures were dropping, and walking through fields and woods to reach a hunting place was well announced to any nearby deer by the crunching of human footsteps.

More recently, about 2 more inches came on a cold night, and it was the type that remained fluffy. The lightness of the snow made sneaking easier, but the shallow depth still let sounds of walking escape ground level. Regardless, I walked to a spot one evening last week in that snow, braved the cold and sat along a tree line watching a field surrounded by woods. Four does came into the field late, but a southeast wind blew my scent directly toward them, and at about 90 yards away, they picked my odor and quickly hopped back into the woods from where they came.

A cold butt with frosty toes and chilled fingers drove home that night.

Now the little snow we’ve had in these parts is gone, and through all the years of hunting flintlock season, snow on the ground was my best condition to hunt because it offered tracks to locate deer, usually quiet woods and a better chance to spot one, plus the benefit of the easier tracking of one wounded.

Without it, the deer that are extremely alert anyway because of being hunted since September – in my area – are at even more of an advantage.

And then there is the gun, the flintlock rifle, to consider. I wish I knew how many times through all the years of hunting with a flintlock, my couple companions and myself have had deer at the right distance, in the right position and standing – only to have the gun misfire.

It has not always been the same kind of misfire, either. Sometimes the powder in the pan never received enough spark to ignite. Sometimes it did burn but the gun never fired. In some cases, the deer merely looked at friends and myself after a misfire, wondering what the heck that noise was?

Some deer even stood for a second attempt, but by then hunter nervousness and worry about another misfire would set in, often resulting in a miss, or as feared, another misfire.

Keeping powder dry, keeping powder in the pan (walking with the gun slung over your shoulder will sometimes let the pan powder leak, and if not checked occasionally, can equate with a misfire on the rare chances to shoot that one gets), keeping moisture from any part of the gun and avoiding the dreaded flinch from a delay between pan powder burn and the actual firing of the gun –– well, they are just the added factors that make for a difficult time hunting deer in this season.

But through all these years of being a flintlock hunter I wouldn’t change a thing. The difficult weather with all its extremes, the spooky and extremely educated deer, the worry and attention associated with the gun, has only made the successes I have experienced all the more rewarding.

And those memories of all the episodes with friends, and by myself too, shall never leave me. My only choice now is to add more.