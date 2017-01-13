Gary Clancy WMA fundraiser banquet is March 2 in Rochester

by Staff Report

The Gary Clancy Build A Wildlife Area memorial fundraiser banquet has a date. The Tri-County Chapter of Pheasants Forever and Outdoor News will be hosting the event Thursday, March 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilton Double Tree Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Longtime Outdoor News contributor Gary Clancy, 68, passed away July 27, 2017, at his home in High Forest, Minn., after a lengthy battle with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Using the Build a Wildlife Area program, Pheasants Forever, Outdoor News, and other partners are raising funds for a memorial acquisition honoring him. The acquisition will permanently protect critical wildlife habitat and create a public hunting area in southern Minnesota to be named the Gary Clancy Wildlife Management Area.

Highlights at the March 2 fundraising banquet will include an announcement of the Gary Clancy Wildlife Management Area location, plus special guest Ron Schara, family members, and Outdoor News staffers such as Rob Drieslein.

All proceeds from the event will be used to purchase property for the Gary Clancy WMA. Auction items include a five-day New Brunswick bear hunt for two, a Mathews bow, a two-day/one-night southeast Minnesota guided stream/river fishing trip, and Gary Clancy personal items. Special items donated by the Clancy family include shoulder-mount whitetails and autographed copies of Clancy’s books.

Tickets are $150 per plate and available by calling Tyler Even at (507) 261-2207 or online at RochesterPheasants.com.