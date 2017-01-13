Ducks Unlimited set to celebrate 80 years of conservation

by Staff and News Reports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jan. 29 will mark Ducks Unlimited’s 80th anniversary.

Started by a small group of sportsmen on a mission to save North America’s waterfowl populations – and the continent’s strong waterfowling traditions – DU was founded in 1937 during the Great Depression and one of the worst droughts in history. Eight decades later, DU is celebrating 80 years of conservation work.

Over the last 80 years, DU has completed more than 100,000 conservation projects and conserved more than 13.8 million acres across North America through on-the-ground, science-based conservation work, the group said in a release.

The anniversary also coincides with DU’s latest campaign, “Rescue Our Wetlands: Banding Together for Waterfowl.” Funds raised through the campaign will be used to conserve vital wetlands and other wildlife habitats on North America’s most important waterfowl landscapes.

To help celebrate the milestone, Ducks Unlimited magazine and DU’s website and social media channels will feature anniversary stories and promotions, and the organization will celebrate 80 years of conservation during its annual national convention in San Antonio.