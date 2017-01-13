DNR layoffs back on, though fate of World Shooting Complex staff unclear

by Ralph Loos

Planned Illinois DNR layoffs that began with a notice from Gov. Bruce Rauner in the summer of 2015 before being stalled by AFSCME court actions appear to be back on according to a letter this week from CMS to AFSCME.

“We are now implementing the September 2015 layoff,” the letter from John Terranova, deputy director of CMS Labor Relations, states.

The letter indicates the layoffs will take effect Jan. 31.

A total of 54 DNR positions were originally pinned for layoff in August 2015, as noted in a letter from the governor’s office to AFSCME. Those job losses included staff at the Illinois State Museum sites, the Division of Forestry and the Sparta World Shooting Complex. However, this week’s letter states that layoffs have been rescinded for some of those positions. Outdoor News is checking on the status of the World Shooting Complex staff.

DNR’s staffing levels have been trimmed roughly 40 percent over the last two decades. The agency lost several staffers to retirement at the end of 2016 and many departments – especially the Division of Fisheries – are expecting another wave of retirements this year. Lack of a state budget and cuts to DNR funding have prevented the “back filling” of many positions.

