Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs and Collars — Jan. 13, 2017

by Site Staff

District 4 — Woodruff area

Warden Tim Price, of Eagle River, contacted a muskie angler in November who observed some ducks on Big Sand Lake and discharged his firearm from open water – and 50 yards from shore. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Price received a complaint in November that a hunter was observed standing over a deer while wearing all camouflage clothing during the nine-day gun deer season. Price later determined that the hunter had shot a 6-point buck while wearing blaze orange, then took off his orange to retrieve the buck from private property. Two illegally baited stands were discovered on the hunter’s property. Vilas County now has a baiting ban. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Price contacted a subject for shooting at an adult doe from a vehicle. The subject also shot two other yearling does while trespassing. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Brad Dahlquist, of Crandon, and deputy warden Gavin Brault made contact with two gun-deer hunters in a motor vehicle that was being operated on public land. It was discovered that the hunters were in possession of two loaded rifles positioned in the cab of the vehicle and one person stated they were “road hunting.” It was also discovered that both men has valid warrants out for their arrest and the vehicle’s operator possessed a revoked driver’s license – along with expired registration for the vehicle. Both subjects were placed under arrest for the warrants and transported to jail.

Warden Mike Sealander, of St. Germain, and forest ranger Chris Bartelt contacted a deer hunter as he was dragging a deer out of the woods that he had just shot with a firearm. Sealander recognized the man as being a convicted felon. Enforcement action is being taken.

District 5 — Lower St. Croix area

No report available.

District 6 — Eau Claire area

No report available.

District 9 — Black River Falls area

No report available.

District 11 — Peshtigo area

No report available.

District 12 — Green Bay area and Northeast Operations Marine Unit

Warden Jake Bolks contacted two hunters after closing time during the November gun-deer season. Bolks saw a dead deer on the side of the road and one of the hunters inside a vehicle trying to write something. Bolks inspected the tag, asked the individual his name and found that the name on the carcass tag was not the same name as the hunter. Bolks learned that the hunter had also harvested a deer the previous day and had the carcass tag with him in the vehicle. Once again, Bolks observed that the name on the carcass tag was not the hunter’s name. The hunter had been using carcass tags belonging to his daughter, who was not present, to tag the deer that he had shot. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Alyssa Gove, of southern Manitowoc County, received a call of a hunter who had shot two bucks during the archery season. One buck was an 8-pointer and the second buck was a 10-pointer with a drop tine. The hunter who shot the deer had a friend use his archery buck tag. For archery hunting, group hunting is not allowed and it is illegal to loan or borrow another’s tag.

Warden Gove responded to a complaint of vandalism at the Elkhart Lake public boat launch in Sheboygan County in November. Garbage cans had been thrown into the lake with full garbage bags, glass bottles, and other items floating in the lake. Gove responded with a flat-bottomed boat and worked with Sheboygan County workers to remove the garbage and bottles from the lake.

Wardens Cara Kamke, of Green Bay, and Ryan Propson, of Oshkosh, discovered a loan-and-borrow case during the gun-deer season that actually occurred during the archery season. The hunter was showing off the antlers from the buck he had shot during archery season where the investigation revealed the hunter had a family member tag the deer so that he could keep hunting. Enforcement action was taken.

During a deer hunting contact and license check in November, wardens Kamke and Propson discovered that a 19-year-old shot a 2016 spring turkey, but never registered it. Also, he shot the turkey in the wrong zone.

Warden Ka Yeng Vue, of Green Bay, received information regarding a subject in the Green Bay area who had allegedly harvested two bucks with a bow in Brown County. The investigation revealed that to be true. The subject was going to have his sister tag the first 8-pointer, but the sister never bought an archery license. The first 8-pointer went untagged and unregistered. The second buck was a large 8-pointer with about a 23-inch antler spread. That buck was tagged and registered. Enforcement action was taken

Northeast Operations Marine Unit

Warden Kuhn contacted waterfowl hunters preparing to head out from the Suamico landing prior to sunrise. One boat was turned away because the hunter did not have the required boat lights. Several other groups were warned for battery violations and improper display of registration.

Warden Mike Neal, of Sister Bay, received a complaint of a late shot after 5 p.m. near Baileys Harbor. Neal located two suspects. When contact was made, it was determined that one individual was intoxicated while in possession of a firearm. That individual was arrested and transported to Sturgeon Bay for a blood test. He was then taken to the jail for booking.

Warden Neal responded to Washington Island to investigate a complaint of a deer shot while shining. Three individuals were found to have used a hand-held spotlight to shine a buck in Jackson Harbor and shoot it with a crossbow. Charges are pending.

Warden Neal received a complaint of a deer being shot from the road near Fish Creek. He had a deputy respond to assist with trying to locate the suspects. The individuals were located and after some effort it was determined that a father had his 16-year-old son shoot at the deer after some encouragement from the father and an uncle. A citation was issued to the father for a “party to” violation, and the deputy also cited the father for operating a vehicle without valid registration.

Wardens Jeff Lautenslager, of Peshtigo, and Darren Kuhn checked a hunter and discovered the individual had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana while in his deer stand. The hunter was arrested for going armed with a firearm with a detectable amount of controlled substance in his blood. As part of the investigation, it also was discovered the individual had two concealed pistols and did not have a concealed carry permit. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Lautenslager and Kuhn investigated a complaint of an individual hunting deer without a license. The individual transported the deer home and placed a family member’s tag on the deer. The same person had also harvested 15 geese throughout the season, but had never validated his license or called in the geese. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Allen was asked to assist the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department with a domestic incident. Allen responded and handled the situation until deputies arrived.

District 13 — Oshkosh area

Wardens Michael Disher, of Chilton, and Thomas Sturdivant, of Neenah, were on patrol monitoring late night deer shining activity and observed a vehicle with expired registration parked on a field lane on the Brillion Wildlife Area. Around 1 a.m., a hunter was observed walking out of the woods and back to the vehicle. An investigation revealed the hunter had shot a deer with a bow earlier that morning and was looking for it by attempting to follow a blood trail. The hunter had not purchased a deer hunting license or corresponding carcass tags, and provided false information during the investigation. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Disher investigated a hunter who was allegedly shooting multiple deer and not properly registering them. An investigation revealed the hunter shot three antlerless deer over several weeks and only tagged and registered the first deer. Despite having a tag for the second deer, the hunter decided not to use it. The hunter then shot a third deer without having a valid tag for the animal. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Disher and Propson investigated a hunter for illegal baiting activity on opening weekend of the gun deer season in Calumet County. The hunter was found in a field overlooking about 40 gallons of hay, corn, apples, and pumpkins a short distance away. The hunter was found to have six previous DNR citations on his record.

Wardens Disher and Propson investigated two hunters for shooting before legal hunting hours on opening weekend of the gun deer season. When contacted in their stand at 10:15 a.m., an investigation revealed that three antlerless deer were killed and were lying in a nearby field. All three deer were killed 10 minutes before season, and neither hunter had properly validated their tags. One of the hunters didn’t possess a valid tag to shoot antlerless deer on private land in Calumet County. Both hunters were trespassing and the landowner requested the pair be removed from his property. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Sturdivant received a call from the Calumet County Sheriff’s Department regarding a boat drifting on Lake Winnebago without power, south of Firelane 8, occupied by an elderly man who had called 911 for help. The temperature was hovering around freezing with the wind-chill factor with two-foot plus swells. Sturdivant, along with ranger Jeff Nieling of High Cliff State Park, launched a search boat to find the man. Eventually the individual was located, loaded into the search boat, given a life jacket, and his boat towed to the area marina.

Warden Sturdivant encountered three archery deer hunters boating on the Rat River in Winnebago County after dark and without lights. The boat was not registered and they had no personal flotation devices or carcass tags. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Sturdivant and Propson checked the occupants of a vehicle parked in a boat launch late at night. The passenger had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest. The subject was detained until taken into custody by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.

Warden Sturdivant was involved in two separate incidents of individuals smoking marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia in the Rat River State Wildlife Area in Winnebago County. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden William Hankee, of Fond du Lac, responded with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department to a call of a hunter dispute in which an owner of a hunting property near Waupun trespassed, climbed up his neighbor’s newly installed treestand, cut the straps, and ripped the stand down, partially breaking the stand in the process. The stand was located near the property line and within 40 yards of the offender’s stand, but clearly on the correct property. Hankee informed the offender that the victim’s treestand was legal and removing a legally placed treestand is considered hunter harassment. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Hankee and warden supervisor Chris Shea, of Oshkosh, followed up on a tip of an archery-killed deer that had been shot over a gravity feeder. Hankee and Shea discovered two gravity feeders and additional corn/pellet bait on the ground by two deer stands. More than seven gallons of bait were left on the feeders. The buck was not registered, as required, and information was falsified on the registration. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Jason Higgins, of Oshkosh, checked an archery hunter who was hunting with a crossbow. The person had a cocked and uncased crossbow in his vehicle, did not possess the required carcass tags, and was not authorized for crossbow use. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Nicholas Miofsky, of Campbellsport, followed up on a complaint of a hunter shooting at two deer from Hwy. G in the town of Calumet. The individual saw two deer walk across Hwy. G and pulled his truck onto the shoulder, loaded his shotgun as he was exiting his vehicle, and shot at two deer from the shoulder. The suspect was approximately 15 feet from the center of the roadway when he shot. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Shea investigated a complaint regarding a 9-point buck being illegally harvested from a roadway with a rifle during the archery season. Shea contacted the suspect, who adamantly denied the deer was illegally shot with a firearm. While skinning out the deer for investigative purposes, a rifle bullet fell to the floor. No archery wounds were found on the deer.

District 14 — Sheboygan area

No report available.

District 15 — Milwaukee area

No report available.

District 16 — Racine, Kenosha area

No report available.

District 17 — Madison area

Wardens Boyd Richter and Mike Dieckhoff, of Janesville, contacted a hunter sitting in a treestand while wearing full camouflage during the gun-deer season. The hunter eventually admitted he was not wearing any blaze orange because he did not want the deer to see him. The hunter was also found to have left his stand overnight on the state property. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Henry Bauman contacted an Oregon suspect for unauthorized operation of a motor vehicle that had been “mudding” at Brooklyn State Wildlife Area near Belleville.

Warden Bauman apprehended two archery hunters for hunting in a closed area of Cross Plains State Park.

Wardens Bauman and John Sinclair contacted a hunter attempting to drive deer from a marsh with his ATV to a family member who was hunting from a UTV with a loaded firearm.

Warden Jake Donar, of Madison, and deputy warden Nick King were on patrol when they came across an individual hunting out of a vehicle with a loaded firearm. Donar discovered that this individual was a felon who was also intoxicated.

Warden Donar observed a hunter leaving a field in a vehicle so he stopped to talk to the hunter. Donar found a loaded rifle in the back seat and discovered that three antlerless deer had been shot in the wrong management zone. The hunter could not legally hunt on that property due to not having the correct tags. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Donar and Gary Eddy located two individuals hunting over bait. It was also discovered that a turkey had been shot in the wrong zone. The hunters also had various tagging issues. Enforcement action was taken.

While on patrol prior to the November gun deer season, warden Donar located a vehicle in an area where Donar suspected late hunting to be taking place. Donar located a hunter stalking the edge of a soybean field with a loaded crossbow approximately 35 minutes after hunting hours had ended. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Sinclair and Bauman responded to a report of a hunter who had fallen 15 feet out of his stand and injured his back on a log. They were the first on the scene and located the hunter about ¾ mile off the road on a farm property, then assisted EMS staff with preparing him for transport to a local hospital.

Warden Pearl Wallace, of Watertown, contacted four individuals who were small game hunting in the Jefferson Marsh Wildlife Area in November. The group had two loaded long guns in their vehicle and two of the hunters had been hunting without having small game licenses. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden supervisor Nate Kroeplin, of Madison, and deputy warden Nick King responded to a hunt-from-road call in the town of Beloit in Rock County. Witnesses were able to get a license plate number. The wardens tracked the suspects down at home and found that they had shot a deer while they were about 20 feet off the road. They also had an illegal deer hanging in their garage. Enforcement action was taken.

District 18 — Poynette area

Warden Ryan Volenberg, of Poynette, investigated the illegal harvest of a large buck in Columbia County. The investigation showed the hunter harvested the 150-inch buck with a bow and never tagged or registered it. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Paul Nadolski, of Portage, and Paul Nell, of Horicon, assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department with a complaint of a hunter out after squirrels with a gun as a convicted felon. An individual was located and enforcement action was taken.

Warden Nadolski responded to a call of a deer hunter having a heart attack out in the woods. Nadolski was able to locate the subject and assisted fire and EMS personnel in getting the subject out and to a hospital.

Wardens Nadolski and John Welke rescued three hunters stranded on an island in the Wisconsin River. The hunters had lost the prop of their outboard and had no other way to get to safety.

District 19 — Dodgeville area

Warden Ryan Caputo and deputy warden Jake Myrland investigated a complaint of shooting after hours. They located the hunter who had shot after the close of hunting hours. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Al Erickson, of Dodgeville, and Clark Delzer, of Madison, received a call of three ATVs being operated illegally on state land. The wardens located the group with two of three rifles loaded on the unregistered ATVs. One of the hunters had no carcass tags with him and an illegal buck on the ATV. Enforcement actions were taken.

Wardens Delzer and Al Erickson drove by a hunting cabin near Highland and saw two deer on the back of a truck. One of the hunters had finished off a wounded buck for a neighbor boy and also had shot a doe. Upon an inspection of the carcass tags, Delzer found that the hunter had not validated his buck tag since he wanted the neighbor boy to tag it. The hunter had not validated his doe tag either, and also did not have a doe tag for Iowa County. Enforcement actions were taken.

Wardens Delzer and Erickson found one hunter who had shot and killed four does at one time at the Blackhawk Lake public hunting grounds. The hunter then radioed to a nearby friend who arrived to tag two of the does and dragged the other two does under his treestand. None of the tags were validated. Enforcement actions were taken.

Wardens Nick Wallor, of Cassville, and Jon King, of Madison, observed a hunter laying on the roof of another person’s home. Upon license check, it was determined the hunter was hunting without a license and had also done so the previous year. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Wallor observed a vehicle shining a buck in a field near Beetown in November using only the headlights. The driver had a bow and a .22 handgun in the vehicle. The driver had also shot a doe earlier in the season, but still had the unvalidated tag in his possession and never registered the deer. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Wallor observed a vehicle on a dead-end road and two hunters with only one firearm. Wallor determined that one hunter was hunting without a license and hid his firearm when he saw the warden approach. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Nick Webster and warden supervisor Joe Frost assisted the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department with a suspicious vehicle near South Wayne. The wardens found the vehicle stopped and running on the side of Hwy. 11 with the driver passed out behind the wheel. The driver was mostly incoherent and wardens called the ambulance. A deputy arrived and the driver was transported to the hospital and later arrested for OWI.

Wardens Mike Nice, of Richland Center, and deputy warden Mike Williams contacted a father hunting with his minor son. The father stated they only had one gun because his son had taken the online hunter safety course, but did not complete the field test. An investigation revealed both hunters were carrying guns and the boy had not taken the online course and was hunting on a mentor license. Enforcement action was taken against the father.

Warden Martin Stone contacted a hunter who was not wearing any blaze orange going after a deer the group had just seen. The hunter did not have his hunting license or tags with him and had shot and left a doe untagged back at his stand. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Dave Youngquist, of Spring Green, investigated two baiting complaints and found the hunters in their stands continuing to hunt after hunting hours closed.