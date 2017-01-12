Pulling fish through ice much more fun if you can keep warm

Ice fishing in Illinois can be a hit-and-miss proposition due to the fact that we never know what kind of winter we will get. After a few mild winters, we also tend to forget how to prepare for a really cold season. We found that out during the recent cold snap, which was great for ice anglers who took time to run through the basics.

Something that people often overlook when ice season comes around is their clothing and how they plan on dressing for the ice. Cold weather and winds can end a trip quickly if you are not prepared.

Layering is the key to keeping yourself prepared for the cold. It is a simple process and most of the outdoors population understands the principal, however they don’t often employ the method properly, thus leading to a cold day on the ice.

Everyone knows that cold feet can easily ruin your day out on the water, or ice in this case. Start with a good polypropylene liner sock directly on the skin and then put a good wool sock over the top of that. Cotton is your enemy with any type of base layer as this will not allow your skin to breathe and it traps moisture that will cause you to get cold much quicker.

The base layer should be breathable, and an important part of this first layer is to make sure that you do not wear any cotton underwear or T-shirts underneath it. The base should be directly against your skin as this will wick any moisture away from your body and keep you warm and dry.