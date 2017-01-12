Illinois Outdoor News Calendar — Jan. 13, 2017

by Site Staff

Banquets/Fundraisers

Jan. 14, 2017: Mid-Illini WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Farmington. For more info call Darel Martin, 309-369-8265.

Jan. 20, 2017: Bureau Creek Gobblers NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Bureau County Metro Center, Princeton. For more info call Joe Sledgister, 815-866-7470.

Jan. 21, 2017: Illinois Wabash Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Community Center, Robinson. For more info call Joe Boyer, 618-592-6300.

Jan. 22, 2017: Quad County Hawg Hunters Muskies Inc., Banquet, Plano American Legion. For more info call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Jan. 28, 2017: Sauk Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Latin American Social Club, Sterling. For more info call Derrick Lamb, 815-564-7361.

Feb. 4, 2017: Shoal Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., KC Hall, Highland. For more info call Greg Zykan, 618-339-8112.

Feb. 4, 2017: JoDaviess County NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Galena Convention Center. For more info call Carla Randecker, 815-777-0997.

Feb. 11, 2017: Cold Water Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Lavender Crest Winery, Colona. For more info call Cindy Jackson, 309-373-1154.

Feb. 11, 2017: Silver Creek QF Banquet, 6:30 p.m., Albers American Legion. For more info call 618-979-2733.

Feb. 18, 2107: Union County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Great Boars of Fire Lodge, Cobden. For more info call Wes Burris, 618-833-1708

Feb. 18, 2017: Macoupin County WTU Banquet, 6 p.m., McLintocks Saloon & Banquet Hall. For more info call Kim, 217-854-4488.

Feb. 24, 2017: Rock Island, Henry Co. PF Banquet, 6 p.m., Camden Centre, Milan. For more info call Bill Martin, 309-787-0340.

Feb. 25, 2017: Woodford County NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s of Lourds Parish Hall, Metoamora. For more info call Al Helton, 3009-397-0354.

March 3, 2017: Northern Illinois WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Lincoln Inn Banquet Center, Batavia. For more info call Chris Manny, 630-774-4180.

March 4, 2017: Pike County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Old JDL Building, Pittsfield. For more info call Doug Pruett, 217-242-1249.

March 5, 2017: Quad County Hawg Hunters Muskies Inc, Dick Cole Memorial Breakfast, Plano American Legion. For more info call Duane Landmeier, 815-826-7170.

March 12, 2017: Quad County Hawg Hunters Muskies Inc. Banquet, Plano American Legion. For more info call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

March 17, 2017: Illinois Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Wise Guys Bar & Grill, Princeton. For more info call Mike Carrow, 815-872-0809.

March 25, 2017: Taylorville Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion, Kincaid. For more info call Mick Moliske, 217-827-0029.

April 1, 2017: Illinois South WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., The Pavilion, Marion. For more info call Darel Martin, 309-369-8265.

Season Dates

Jan. 7, 2017: Early catch & release inland trout season opens (proposed, see DNR regs)

Jan. 8, 2017: White-tailed deer (archery) season closes.

Jan. 18, 2017: Crow season opens.

Jan. 31, 2017: Ruffed grouse season closes (Zone A)

Jan. 31, 2017: Grey and fox squirrel season closes.

Jan. 31, 2017: Bobcat period 2 season closes.

Shows.

Feb. 17-19, 2017: Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show, 3 p.m., Indoor Sports Center. For more info call Laci Rotolo, 815-997-1744.

March 10-12, 2017: RV, Camping & Travel Show, 2 p.m., Indoor Sports Center. For more info call Laci Rotolo, 815-997-1744.

Special Events.

Jan. 14, 2017: Illinois Trappers Assoc. Northern Fur Auction, Odell. For more info call Neal Graves, 309-989-7616.

Jan. 28, 2017: Illinois Trappers Assoc. Southern Fur Auction, West Salem. For more info call Neal Graves, 309-989-7616.

Tournament/Contest

Feb. 25, 2017: Silver Creek QF Youth Quail Hunt, 8-2 p.m., quail Country Hunts. For more info call Tim, 618-334-5266.

Meetings

Happy Hookers Bass Club meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. For more info call Jim Pattin, 815-513-5687.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc. Meets March-May and July-Feb. 2nd Thurs. of the month, 7:30 p.m. For more info call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Northern Illinois Anglers Assoc. Meets on the 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. For more info call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Arlington Anglers meets the 3rd Tues. of every month, 6:30 p.m., Cabela’s Hoffman Estates. For more info call Tom Curtin, 312-560-9876.

Silver Creek Quail Forever. Meets 1st Tues. of the Month. 7 p.m. For more info call Pat Daniels, 618-566-8072.

Take Pride in America meets 2nd Mon. of every Month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Refuge Visitor Center. For more info call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.