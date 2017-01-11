Ohio muzzleloader hunters harvest nearly 16,000 deer
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Hunters checked 15,843 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s muzzleloader season, Jan. 7-10, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. That’s a big increase over last year’s muzzleloader season, when 12,503 white-tailed deer were checked.
Hunters still have opportunities to pursue deer this winter as archery season remains open through Sunday, Feb. 5.
County-by-county harvest numbers follow, with last year’s numbers in parentheses:
- Adams: 308 (274)
- Allen: 50 (45)
- Ashland: 239 (224)
- Ashtabula: 463 (270)
- Athens: 442 (357)
- Auglaize: 48 (49)
- Belmont: 391 (283)
- Brown: 230 (221)
- Butler: 75 (72)
- Carroll: 427 (277)
- Champaign: 72 (72)
- Clark: 42 (41)
- Clermont: 168 (173)
- Clinton: 59 (64)
- Columbiana: 293 (222)
- Coshocton: 591 (425)
- Crawford: 52 (50)
- Cuyahoga: 2 (3)
- Darke: 37 (34)
- Defiance: 84 (92)
- Delaware: 71 (81)
- Erie: 30 (18)
- Fairfield: 138 (111)
- Fayette: 14 (11)
- Franklin: 27 (23)
- Fulton: 33 (21)
- Gallia: 338 (204)
- Geauga: 132 (83)
- Greene: 47 (49)
- Guernsey: 490 (343)
- Hamilton: 39 (42)
- Hancock: 51 (49)
- Hardin: 111 (87)
- Harrison: 499 (293)
- Henry: 32 (19)
- Highland: 216 (214)
- Hocking: 366 (319)
- Holmes: 289 (259)
- Huron: 133 (127)
- Jackson: 324 (274)
- Jefferson: 359 (211)
- Knox: 340 (309)
- Lake: 48 (28)
- Lawrence: 194 (129)
- Licking: 440 (322)
- Logan: 136 (144)
- Lorain: 142 (104)
- Lucas: 14 (24)
- Madison: 32 (27)
- Mahoning: 135 (109)
- Marion: 57 (54)
- Medina: 126 (107)
- Meigs: 420 (355)
- Mercer: 29 (17)
- Miami: 41 (29)
- Monroe: 344 (256)
- Montgomery: 29 (29)
- Morgan: 429 (273)
- Morrow: 96 (88)
- Muskingum: 602 (384)
- Noble: 310 (270)
- Ottawa: 25 (28)
- Paulding: 42 (47)
- Perry: 301 (201)
- Pickaway: 60 (44)
- Pike: 172 (173)
- Portage: 129 (94)
- Preble: 63 (62)
- Putnam: 20 (17)
- Richland: 230 (204)
- Ross: 287 (284)
- Sandusky: 52 (56)
- Scioto: 229 (195)
- Seneca: 100 (77)
- Shelby: 67 (63)
- Stark: 215 (174)
- Summit: 36 (28)
- Trumbull: 256 (147)
- Tuscarawas: 514 (410)
- Union: 42 (43)
- Van Wert: 24 (20)
- Vinton: 305 (268)
- Warren: 63 (74)
- Washington: 472 (290)
- Wayne: 150 (119)
- Williams: 85 (95)
- Wood: 32 (31)
- Wyandot: 96 (115)
