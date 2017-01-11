Ohio muzzleloader hunters harvest nearly 16,000 deer

by Staff and News Reports

Share This:

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Hunters checked 15,843 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s muzzleloader season, Jan. 7-10, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. That’s a big increase over last year’s muzzleloader season, when 12,503 white-tailed deer were checked.

Hunters still have opportunities to pursue deer this winter as archery season remains open through Sunday, Feb. 5.

County-by-county harvest numbers follow, with last year’s numbers in parentheses:

 

  • Adams: 308 (274)
  • Allen: 50 (45)
  • Ashland: 239 (224)
  • Ashtabula: 463 (270)
  • Athens: 442 (357)
  • Auglaize: 48 (49)
  • Belmont: 391 (283)
  • Brown: 230 (221)
  • Butler: 75 (72)
  • Carroll: 427 (277)
  • Champaign: 72 (72)
  • Clark: 42 (41)
  • Clermont: 168 (173)
  • Clinton: 59 (64)
  • Columbiana: 293 (222)
  • Coshocton: 591 (425)
  • Crawford: 52 (50)
  • Cuyahoga: 2 (3)
  • Darke: 37 (34)
  • Defiance: 84 (92)
  • Delaware: 71 (81)
  • Erie: 30 (18)
  • Fairfield: 138 (111)
  • Fayette: 14 (11)
  • Franklin: 27 (23)
  • Fulton: 33 (21)
  • Gallia: 338 (204)
  • Geauga: 132 (83)
  • Greene: 47 (49)
  • Guernsey: 490 (343)
  • Hamilton: 39 (42)
  • Hancock: 51 (49)
  • Hardin: 111 (87)
  • Harrison: 499 (293)
  • Henry: 32 (19)
  • Highland: 216 (214)
  • Hocking: 366 (319)
  • Holmes: 289 (259)
  • Huron: 133 (127)
  • Jackson: 324 (274)
  • Jefferson: 359 (211)
  • Knox: 340 (309)
  • Lake: 48 (28)
  • Lawrence: 194 (129)
  • Licking: 440 (322)
  • Logan: 136 (144)
  • Lorain: 142 (104)
  • Lucas: 14 (24)
  • Madison: 32 (27)
  • Mahoning: 135 (109)
  • Marion: 57 (54)
  • Medina: 126 (107)
  • Meigs: 420 (355)
  • Mercer: 29 (17)
  • Miami: 41 (29)
  • Monroe: 344 (256)
  • Montgomery: 29 (29)
  • Morgan: 429 (273)
  • Morrow: 96 (88)
  • Muskingum: 602 (384)
  • Noble: 310 (270)
  • Ottawa: 25 (28)
  • Paulding: 42 (47)
  • Perry: 301 (201)
  • Pickaway: 60 (44)
  • Pike: 172 (173)
  • Portage: 129 (94)
  • Preble: 63 (62)
  • Putnam: 20 (17)
  • Richland: 230 (204)
  • Ross: 287 (284)
  • Sandusky: 52 (56)
  • Scioto: 229 (195)
  • Seneca: 100 (77)
  • Shelby: 67 (63)
  • Stark: 215 (174)
  • Summit: 36 (28)
  • Trumbull: 256 (147)
  • Tuscarawas: 514 (410)
  • Union: 42 (43)
  • Van Wert: 24 (20)
  • Vinton: 305 (268)
  • Warren: 63 (74)
  • Washington: 472 (290)
  • Wayne: 150 (119)
  • Williams: 85 (95)
  • Wood: 32 (31)
  • Wyandot: 96 (115)

Related Post

CWD found for first time in southeastern Nebraska
Local veterans to be honored at Holes for Heroes i...
Ice fishing tip: Catch more walleyes by ringing th...
UW faculty blasts DNR for climate change revisions...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *