Ohio muzzleloader hunters harvest nearly 16,000 deer

by Staff and News Reports

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Hunters checked 15,843 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s muzzleloader season, Jan. 7-10, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. That’s a big increase over last year’s muzzleloader season, when 12,503 white-tailed deer were checked.

Hunters still have opportunities to pursue deer this winter as archery season remains open through Sunday, Feb. 5.

County-by-county harvest numbers follow, with last year’s numbers in parentheses: