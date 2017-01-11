Local veterans to be honored at Holes for Heroes ice-fishing events

by Staff Report

Tackle Terry Tuma, right, will be manning the Hole of Honor, ready to lend a hand and offer fishing tips.

MINNEAPOLIS — Fishing For Life, a non-profit organization formed to serve Twin Cities families and communities through fishing and outdoor programs, will host a pair of ice-fishing events honoring Minnesota veterans.

During the annual Holes for Heroes events, veterans and their families fish for free from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 on Lake Medicine and Saturday, Feb. 11 on White Bear Lake.

The event is also open to the general public for an entrance fee of $10 with advanced registration and $15 for same-day registration. More than $5,000 in prizes will be given for the largest fish, smallest fish, most fish of one species and more.

Deployed military personnel will also have the opportunity, to enjoy the event with their family, via simulcast, as they fish at the Hole of Honor. This year’s host and expert guide is frequent Outdoor News contributor Tackle Terry Tuma. He will be manning the Hole of Honor, ready to lend a hand and offer fishing tips.

Proceeds from the event will support he General Colin Powell Leadership Academy for Youth in Minneapolis.

“Every year we look forward to fishing with these amazing men and women, both here and overseas, who have sacrificed so much for this country,” said Tom Goodrich, Fishing For Life executive director. “This year we’re especially excited to be able to connect them with a new VA service.”

In addition to the tournament, participants can meet military service groups, including Wounded Warriors, Purple Heart recipients, deployed military families, paralyzed vets, homeless vets, VA resident vets, vets from the poly-trauma unit, National Guard soldiers, reservists and more. A team of national service officers will be on hand at the Military Order of the Purple Heart tent to offer free guidance and to answer any questions veterans and active military personnel may have about their VA benefits.