Raised Hunting’s Holder family heads Outdoor News Deer & Turkey Classic

by Staff Report

The Holder Family is at home in the outdoors. (Raised Hunting photo)

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — The Outdoor Channel’s Raised Hunting family of David and Karin Holder and their two sons will headline the 2017 Outdoor News Deer and Turkey Classic, scheduled March 10-12 at the Warner Coliseum on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

The Holders will be on hand for all three days of the event, sharing their experiences and adventures from their hunting journeys across North America.

Raised Hunting is about an average American family that uses hunting as a platform to teach ethics and values. The Holder’s sons, Warren, 21, and Easton, 16, have become respected outdoorsmen in their own right and join their parents on the program and for events such as the Deer and Turkey Classic.

The previously announced show speakers, Lee and Tiffany Lakosky, from The Crush with Lee & Tiffany (also on The Outdoor Channel), had to withdraw from this year’s Classic because of the pending birth of their second child. One of the most popular and respected hunting couples on outdoor television, the Lakoskys also have a young son, Cameron, plus two Labrador retrievers.

“Outdoor News readers have watched Lee and Tiffany’s careers develop in the outdoor industry for nearly 20 years,” said Deer and Turkey Classic show manager Eric Meyer. “We’re confident they’ll join us at a future event, and very excited that the four members of the Raised Hunting family can meet and entertain our guests at this year’s Classic.”

Raised Hunting captures the raw emotion that comes from an animal at close range, all while focusing on bringing viewers ultimate adventures with the highest regard to cinematography. Raised Hunting keeps you on the edge of your seat and looking for more when it’s over.

But the Holders hope that viewers will see them for who they really are — just another family that lives and loves everything hunting has to offer, the kind of family you would hope to run into at your hunting camp.

Other seminar speakers include popular Outdoor News writers and bloggers Ron Spomer, Tony Peterson and Joel Nelson.

For more information on the Holders, visit raisedhunting.com. For complete info on the show, visit mndeershow.com.