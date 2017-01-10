Plano Synergy announces marketing team additions

by Staff Report

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Plano Synergy, a market leader across multiple hunting and fishing categories, has announced the hiring of Courtney Henderson as senior director of marketing, Andy Baumbach as hunting marketing manager, and Lori Goldberg as retail marketing manager.

Henderson will work closely with Pete Angle, vice president of marketing.

“Courtney’s drive to understand and help people – from the consumer to people she may never actually meet – make her a tremendous asset to the Plano Synergy team,” said Angle, who points towards Henderson’s extensive media planning and merchandising expertise as significant factors in her hire. “Courtney’s wide-ranging experience with key retailers and iconic brands put her in a great position to help propel our own products and brands to even greater success.”

Baumbach will report to Henderson.

“In addition to an exceptional set of skills and work ethic, Andy brings an intimate familiarity and appreciation for the Plano Synergy brands,” said Henderson, referencing Baumbach’s personal attachment to the outdoors and his ongoing employment with Plano Synergy — he started in graphic design at Plano Synergy’s Grand Prairie office.

Goldberg also will report to Henderson.

“Lori has an impressive record of successfully implementing cohesive retail identities across thousands of individual dealership entities,” said Henderson, recognizing Goldberg’s professional accomplishments during her tenure with Oakley and Yeti Coolers. “She’s proven that she can sort through a brand’s existing retail landscape and piece it back together in a way that speaks to a brand’s identity and, ultimately, its consumers.”