Fish in Lake Shelbyville to benefit from ‘Cube’ structures

As a bonus for bass anglers, Mounce and Christenson modified the Georgia Cube to help improve the habitat attraction for largemouth bass and to ensure the cubes wouldn’t move in the current of Lake Shelbyville.

In mid-December, 18 of the Cubes were deployed in the Camp Camfield and Bo Wood area of Lake Shelbyville. More cube drops are planned for next year.

Chip’s Marine built a small scale model of the Lake Shelbyville Cube and placed it in his business along with a donation box for anyone that is interested in supporting the project. A drop box is also planned for the Lake Shelbyville Project Office. All donations will go directly towards purchasing materials for future cubes.

We’ll have more details on the project – and on the Georgia Cube’s benefit to crappies, bass and other fish – in the Jan. 27 issue of Illinois Outdoor News.

Speaking of structure, I should mention that it’s time to donate your Christmas trees to help fish habitat. Following are some of the drop-off locations around Lake Shelbyville: