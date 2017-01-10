Controlled pheasant hunting season extended at 4 Illinois DNR sites

by Illinois DNR

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday, Jan. 10, that the controlled pheasant hunting season has been extended at four DNR sites, and hunters may make reservations now for additional hunting opportunities this month.

The four sites: Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area in Clinton County, Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area in Cass County, Johnson-Sauk Trail State Recreation Area in Henry County, and the Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area in Franklin and Jefferson Counties.

Ten hunting days – Wednesday, Jan. 11 through Sunday, Jan. 22 – have been added to the seasons at Eldon Hazlet SRA and Wayne Fitzgerrell SRA. Five days – Wednesday, Jan. 11 through Sunday, Jan. 15 – have been added to the season at Johnson-Sauk Trail SRA. Ten days – Wednesday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 29 – have been added to the season at Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA.

Hunters are encouraged to use the online Controlled Pheasant Hunting Reservation System at www.dnr.illinois.gov to obtain permits for these additional hunt dates. Reserved permits ensure hunters will have the opportunity to hunt. Hunters using reserved permits also ensure that site staff on these sites can release two pheasants per hunter each day, which is the IDNR’s objective for pheasants released on each hunt date. Standby permits are also available at the site, although standby hunting opportunities may be limited or unavailable if the hunter quota for a hunt date is filled by reserved permit hunters.

To access the reservation system, access the “Hunt/Trap” drop-down list from the toolbar on the IDNR home page, click on “Upland Game” and click on “Controlled Pheasant Areas” under the “Licenses and permits” heading.

Hunters are reminded that the daily permit fee for controlled pheasant hunting is $30 for resident hunters and $35 for nonresident hunters. The daily permit fee applies to each hunter. Reserved Permits are paid for via credit card during the application process. Completing a permit reservation online can be accomplished as late as 24 hours before an available hunt date and takes less than five minutes. Standby hunters pay daily permit fees at the site hunter check station on the hunt date. Standby hunters need to be prepared to pay permit fees with cash.