Vermont offers grants to upgrade shooting ranges

by Associated Press

Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department photo

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says a total of about $75,000 in grants are available to upgrade Vermont shooting ranges to create more access to safe places to shoot.

The grants would go to shooting clubs, sportsmen’s groups and government agencies involved in the operation of shooting ranges, including archery ranges.

Some of the eligible projects are shooting range re-development and adding noise abatement structures, safety berms or shooting pads and stations.

Applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on March 15.

The department says the funds come from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife Restoration Program which is based on federal excise taxes on hunting and shooting equipment.

