Pheasants Forever, partners purchase 160-acre addition to Minnesota’s Lac qui Parle WMA

by Staff and News Reports

MADISON, Minn. — Pheasants Forever and partners have acquired 160 acres in western Minnesota as an addition to the Lac qui Parle Wildlife Management Area.

Spearheaded by the Lac qui Parle County Chapter of Pheasants Forever and supported by grant funding from the Outdoor Heritage Fund, the new parcel features 56 acres of native prairie, numerous rare and threatened wildlife species, and will provide further public hunting opportunities in the state’s primary pheasant range, according to Pheasants Forever.

Since forming in 1986, the Lac qui Parle County Chapter of Pheasants Forever and its members have invested more than $3.7 million through locally raised finances and state matching funds in Lac qui Parle County, according to Pheasants Forever. It added that the chapter has impacted 1,845 acres of habitat – public and private lands included – with projects and land acquisitions aimed at conserving wildlife habitat, reducing soil erosion, and improving water quality for their community.