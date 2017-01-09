Hunters could learn fate of firearms ‘silencer bill’ at anytime; state budget focus of new legislative session

by Ralph Loos

The Illinois Legislature is back to work today — and they certainly have a lot of work in front of them.

Action-wise, the 99th General Assembly will spend Monday, Jan. 9 and and Tuesday, Jan. 10 finishing up bills from the last two years. That includes Senate Bill 206, legislation that would legalize the possession and use of suppressors on firearms in Illinois. The measure “Removes the prohibition on the use of a silencer or other device to muffle or mute the sound of the explosion or report resulting from the firing of any gun.” Hunters have mostly supported the bill, which covers firearms used for hunting.

As the Illinois State Rifle Association points out, “Suppressors provide numerous benefits to the hunters and sportsmen who choose to use them. Most importantly, suppressors decrease muzzle report to hearing-safe levels and reduce shooters’ risk of hearing damage, which can occur when discharging a firearm without proper hearing protection. Additionally, suppressors help increase accuracy by reducing felt recoil and shot ‘flinch.’ Beginners to shooting sports adhere to a quicker learning curve on average because the muffled sound equates to increased focus and concentration on proper shooting mechanics. Furthermore, suppressors help reduce noise complaints from neighbors, which are frequently used as an excuse to close hunting lands throughout the country.”

SB 206 could be called for a vote at any time. We will keep you posted.

Otherwise, things seem to ramping up in Springfield for what should be a productive session. The 100th General Assembly will be seated on Wednesday with many new representatives and senators. At the top of the list of goals: Pass a state budget, something Illinois hasn’t had in more than 18 months.

No state agency is hoping for progress more than the DNR, which is at risk of losing matching federal wildlife funds if a new budget isn’t passed soon.