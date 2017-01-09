Hunters could learn fate of firearms ‘silencer bill’ at anytime; state budget focus of new legislative session
The Illinois Legislature is back to work today — and they certainly have a lot of work in front of them.
Action-wise, the 99th General Assembly will spend Monday, Jan. 9 and and Tuesday, Jan. 10 finishing up bills from the last two years. That includes Senate Bill 206, legislation that would legalize the possession and use of suppressors on firearms in Illinois. The measure “Removes the prohibition on the use of a silencer or other device to muffle or mute the sound of the explosion or report resulting from the firing of any gun.” Hunters have mostly supported the bill, which covers firearms used for hunting.
Otherwise, things seem to ramping up in Springfield for what should be a productive session. The 100th General Assembly will be seated on Wednesday with many new representatives and senators. At the top of the list of goals: Pass a state budget, something Illinois hasn’t had in more than 18 months.
