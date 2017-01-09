Forest grant to benefit fish, wildlife in New Hampshire

by Associated Press

BARRINGTON, N.H. — The 1,500-acre undeveloped Stonehouse Forest in Barrington has received a $1 million federal conservation grant.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Executive Director Glenn Normandeau says the grant will help ensure that 232 acres of coastal wetlands buffered by high-quality forest will continue to be around for fish and wildlife.

The grant was part of more than $17 million awarded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to 20 projects in 10 coastal states. The grants aim to protect, restore or enhance more than 13,000 acres of coastal wetlands and upland habitats.

The Fish and Game Department will hold a conservation easement on the forest. An Exeter-based non-profit called the Southeast Land Trust of New Hampshire will own and manage the land to sustain its conservation values.