Fish benefit from ‘Moose Plate’ grants in New Hampshire

by Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Conservation Committee has awarded nearly $290,000 in “Moose Plate” grants to 18 municipalities and conservation organizations that emphasize natural resource preservation.

The largest grant, $24,000, went to the Sawyer Mill Dams Removal Project on the Bellamy River in Dover to remove the dams, restore fish passage, improve fish and wildlife habitat and water quality, and reduce flood hazard.

Eligible grant applicants include county conservation districts, municipalities, qualified conservation nonprofit organizations, county cooperative extension natural resource programs, public and private schools, and scout groups.

The program is funded through the purchase of Conservation License Plates, known as “Moose Plates.”