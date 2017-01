Updates from the 2017 Minnesota DNR Roundtable

by Site Staff

Who doesn’t like panfish? Dave Thompson led a workshop on the fun-to-catch fish during the DNR Workshop.

Jim Lilienthal led the pike/muskie workgroup Friday during the 2017 DNR Workshop.

Jay Leitch of Moorhead, who led a fish species workshop on catfish.

Don Pereira, chief of the Minnesota DNR Section of Fisheries, kicks off an afternoon of fish species workshops during the 2017 DNR Workshop on Friday in Bloomington.