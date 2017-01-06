Toledo looks to stop deer cull

by Associated Press

White-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus) antler shed in the snow. Winter, WI.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Officials in Toledo are trying to stop plans to kill deer at a park that sits within the city.

Toledo’s law director says the plan would violate city laws prohibiting hunting and discharging a firearm.

The public agency that runs parks in the county says the cull will help reduce the damage caused by having too many deer in the park.

The Blade in Toledo reports that the cull is planned to take place over the next three months.

But the city law director says Toledo officials may take whatever steps necessary to enforce its regulations on hunting and discharging a firearm.

The park district’s natural resources director says the culls are considered legal population control of the animal and not hunting.